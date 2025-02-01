UFC Saudi Arabia: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira: Live round-by-round updates

  • home icon
By Ujwal Jain
Modified Feb 01, 2025 04:30 GMT
Said Nurmagomedov (left) will take on Vinicius Oliveira (right) on the main card of UFC Saudi Arabia. [Images courtesy: @nurmagomedov_said and @viniciouslokdogmma on Instagram]
A bantamweight clash between Said Nurmagomedov and Vinicius Oliveira will go down later today (Feb. 1) on the main card of UFC Saudi Arabia in the ANB Arena, Riyadh.

While Nurmagomedov (18-3) has had a fairly good run in the promotion, a few consequential losses have kept him out of the 135-pound rankings. The Dagestani however, is 4-1 in his last five most recently clinching a first-round submission over Muin Gafurov in October.

In the other half of the contest, Oliveira (21-3) is on a hot streak. 'LokDog' is a Dana White's Contender Series alumnus and is 2-0 in the UFC, most recently beating Ricky Simon via unanimous decision.

Nurmagomedov will head into the bout as a -162 favorite, with Oliveira as a +136 underdog. The main card of the event will kick off at 12 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Check out the official weigh-ins for the event below:

youtube-cover

UFC Saudi Arabia: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Round 1

Edited by Ujwal Jain
