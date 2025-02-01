UFC Saudi Arabia: Shara Magomedov vs. Michael Page: Live round-by-round updates

A middleweight matchup between Shara Magomedov and Michael Page will serve as the co-main event for UFC Saudi Arabia later today (Feb.1) at ANB Arena in Riyadh.

Magomedov (15-0) has amassed himself a sizeable fan following since making his UFC debut in 2023. While he hails from Dagestan, 'Shara Bullet' he couldn't be more different from the usual wrestling-heavy fighter the region has come to be known for.

No, Magomedov is a striker through and through, and a dynamic one at that. Few fans can forget the 30-year-old's double-spinning back fist KO over Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308.

In the other half of the event, Page (22-3) might just be the perfect opponent for 'Shara Bullet'. The Englishman is one of the finest strikes in MMA and holds wins over the likes of Douglas Lima and Kevin Holland among others.

'Venom' is 1-1, in the UFC. A win over Magomedov might just be the momentum he needs to build towards a title shot.

As of the time of this writing, 'Shara Bullet' is a -195 favorite for the match-up with Page as a +150 underdog. The main card of UFC Saudi Arabia will kick off at 12 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Check out Michael Page at the Media Day for the event below:

UFC Saudi Arabia: Shara Magomedov vs. Michael Page

Round 1

