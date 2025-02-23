UFC Seattle: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong: Full results

The UFC returned to Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena for the first time in a decade, delivering an action-packed event.

Ad

The main card was headlined by a marquee bout featuring former flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo against the dynamic Song Yadong, while the co-main event showcased a riveting rematch between middleweight contenders Brendan Allen and Anthony Hernandez.

UFC Seattle: Main card results

Alonzo Menifield vs. Julius Walker

In the opening bout of the main card, Alonzo Menifield faced Julius Walker in a grueling contest.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Walker attempted to impose his wrestling style early on, but Menifield’s striking precision and heavier blows kept the fight evenly matched through three intense rounds. The bout eventually went the distance, with the judges scoring it a split decision in Menifield’s favor.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Next, Jean Silva secured a TKO victory over Melsik Baghdasaryan. From the onset, Silva’s upbeat demeanor and technical acumen were evident as he exchanged strikes with his opponent.

Despite a friendly exchange of high-fives in the early moments of the bout, the action intensified when Silva landed a decisive right-hand punch that forced the referee to intervene. The win was Silva’s fourth consecutive UFC victory, extending his overall winning streak to 12.

Ad

Rob Font vs. Jean Matsumoto

In a competitive 140-pound catchweight bout, Rob Font and Jean Matsumoto delivered an intense performance. Font’s speed and sharp striking were on full display as he peppered Matsumoto with precise jabs and combinations.

Although Matsumoto managed to counter with powerful blows and control of the grappling exchanges, Font’s consistent performance earned him a split-decision victory. This win continues Font’s upward trajectory, marking his first series of consecutive wins.

Ad

Co-Main Event: Anthony Hernandez vs. Brendan Allen

Anthony Hernandez outperformed Brendan Allen in a rematch that delivered non-stop action. Both fighters exchanged tactical strikes and grappling in the opening rounds, however neither gained a clear advantage.

By the final round, Hernandez's control was unmistakable, earning him a unanimous decision win.

Main Event: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong

The headliner of the night ended abruptly after the third round as former champion Henry Cejudo was forced to withdraw following an accidental eye poke. The incident, which occurred late in the round, left Cejudo unable to continue, awarding Chinese fighter Song Yadong a decisive technical decision victory.

Ad

Throughout the bout, Yadong demonstrated superior speed and precision, controlling striking exchanges and maintaining unwavering composure under pressure. Cejudo, despite his experience and occasional flashes of brilliance, could not recover from the setback.

The bout was paused for five minutes after the injury, giving both competitors a moment to regroup. When the judges’ scorecards were tallied, Yadong was declared the winner with scores of 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27.

Expand Tweet

Ad

UFC Seattle: Prelims card results

The preliminary card delivered a series of explosive finishes that perfectly complemented the main event action. Modestas Bukauskas opened the night with a first-round knockout, while Nursulton Ruziboev and Austin Vanderford both secured second-round stoppages with impressive displays.

Local standout Ricky Simón returned with a stunning first-round knockout against Javid Basharat. Mansur Abdul-Malik showcased his grappling skills by submitting Nick Klein, and Brazilian fighter Melquizael Costa achieved a career-defining win via guillotine choke over Andre Fili.

Ad

Ion Cutelaba wrapped up the prelims with a rapid first-round submission victory over Ibo Aslan, leaving the fans exhilarated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out the complete results below:

Song Yadong defeats Henry Cejudo by technical decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Anthony Hernandez defeats Brendan Allen by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Rob Font defeats Jean Matsumoto by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jean Silva defeats Melsik Baghdasaryan by TKO (strikes) at 4:15 of Round 1

Alonzo Menifield defeats Julius Walker by split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)

Ion Cutelaba defeats Ibo Aslan by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:51 of Round 1

Melquizael Costa defeats Andre Fili by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:30 of Round 1

Mansur Abdul-Malik defeats Nick Klein by TKO (strikes) at 3:24 of Round 2

Ricky Simón defeats Javid Basharat by KO (right hand) at 3:15 of Round 1

Austin Vanderford defeats Nikolay Veretennikov by TKO (strikes) at 4:13 of Round 2

Nursulton Ruziboev defeats Eric McConico by TKO (strikes) at 0:33 of Round 2

Modestas Bukauskas defeats Raffael Cerqueira by KO (strikes) at 2:12 of Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.