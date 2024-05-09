UFC St. Louis: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento - Full fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue and more

  • home icon
By Manjit Sarmah
Modified May 09, 2024 11:10 GMT
UFC St. Louis: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento [Image courtesy: UFC]
UFC St. Louis: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento [Image courtesy: UFC]

The excitement of the octagon returns to the USA on May 11 as the UFC throws a Fight Night event in St. Louis, Missouri. Following a thrilling card in Brazil, fight fans can expect another night of knockouts, submissions, and rising stars at the Enterprise Center.

In the main event, heavyweight fan-favorite Derrick Lewis steps back into the octagon looking for a statement win. Across the cage will be Brazilian powerhouse Rodrigo Nascimento, riding a three-fight win streak and aiming to upset his No.12-ranked opponent.

The night won't be short on experience either, with fighters like Joaquin Buckley, Alonzo Menifield, and Diego Ferreira all set to make their returns.

UFC St. Louis: What time is the Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento fight?

Country (Time Zone)MainPrelims

USA (ET)

7:00 PM4:00 PM
UK (GMT)11:00 PM 8:00 PM
Australia (AEDT) 10:00 AM
7:00 AM

UFC St. Louis: How to watch the Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento - TV channel and live stream?

Venue: The fights will take place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Fans in the U.S. can watch the fights live on ESPN+. In the U.K. the event will go live on TNT Sports. Other international viewers can stream the event live with a UFC Fight Pass subscription.

UFC St. Louis: Main Card Fighters

The main card boasts six exciting bouts across various weight classes:

Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Welterweight bout: Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Light heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg

Lightweight bout: Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson

Heavyweight bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne

UFC St. Louis: Preliminary Card Fighters

The preliminary card features seven fights, including prospects and veterans in various divisions:

Lightweight bout: Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Lightweight bout: Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics

Women's strawweight bout: Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Pennington

Welterweight bout: Billy Goff vs. Trey Waters

Flyweight bout: Charles Johnson vs. Jake Hadley

Welterweight bout: Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset

Women's flyweight bout: JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy

