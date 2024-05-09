UFC St. Louis: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento - Full fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue and more

The excitement of the octagon returns to the USA on May 11 as the UFC throws a Fight Night event in St. Louis, Missouri. Following a thrilling card in Brazil, fight fans can expect another night of knockouts, submissions, and rising stars at the Enterprise Center.

In the main event, heavyweight fan-favorite Derrick Lewis steps back into the octagon looking for a statement win. Across the cage will be Brazilian powerhouse Rodrigo Nascimento, riding a three-fight win streak and aiming to upset his No.12-ranked opponent.

Expand Tweet

The night won't be short on experience either, with fighters like Joaquin Buckley, Alonzo Menifield, and Diego Ferreira all set to make their returns.

UFC St. Louis: What time is the Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento fight?

Country (Time Zone) Main Prelims USA (ET) 7:00 PM 4:00 PM UK (GMT) 11:00 PM 8:00 PM Australia (AEDT) 10:00 AM

7:00 AM

UFC St. Louis: How to watch the Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento - TV channel and live stream?

Venue: The fights will take place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Fans in the U.S. can watch the fights live on ESPN+. In the U.K. the event will go live on TNT Sports. Other international viewers can stream the event live with a UFC Fight Pass subscription.

UFC St. Louis: Main Card Fighters

The main card boasts six exciting bouts across various weight classes:

Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Welterweight bout: Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Light heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg

Lightweight bout: Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson

Heavyweight bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne

UFC St. Louis: Preliminary Card Fighters

The preliminary card features seven fights, including prospects and veterans in various divisions:

Lightweight bout: Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Lightweight bout: Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics

Women's strawweight bout: Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Pennington

Welterweight bout: Billy Goff vs. Trey Waters

Flyweight bout: Charles Johnson vs. Jake Hadley

Welterweight bout: Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset

Women's flyweight bout: JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy

Expand Tweet