UFC St. Louis: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento - Full fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue and more

The excitement of the octagon returns to the USA on May 11 as the UFC throws a Fight Night event in St. Louis, Missouri. Following a thrilling card in Brazil, fight fans can expect another night of knockouts, submissions, and rising stars at the Enterprise Center.
In the main event, heavyweight fan-favorite Derrick Lewis steps back into the octagon looking for a statement win. Across the cage will be Brazilian powerhouse Rodrigo Nascimento, riding a three-fight win streak and aiming to upset his No.12-ranked opponent.
The night won't be short on experience either, with fighters like Joaquin Buckley, Alonzo Menifield, and Diego Ferreira all set to make their returns.
UFC St. Louis: What time is the Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento fight?
UFC St. Louis: How to watch the Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento - TV channel and live stream?
Venue: The fights will take place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
Fans in the U.S. can watch the fights live on ESPN+. In the U.K. the event will go live on TNT Sports. Other international viewers can stream the event live with a UFC Fight Pass subscription.
UFC St. Louis: Main Card Fighters
The main card boasts six exciting bouts across various weight classes:
Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Welterweight bout: Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
Light heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg
Lightweight bout: Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki
Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson
Heavyweight bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne
UFC St. Louis: Preliminary Card Fighters
The preliminary card features seven fights, including prospects and veterans in various divisions:
Lightweight bout: Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Lightweight bout: Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics
Women's strawweight bout: Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Pennington
Welterweight bout: Billy Goff vs. Trey Waters
Flyweight bout: Charles Johnson vs. Jake Hadley
Welterweight bout: Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset
Women's flyweight bout: JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy