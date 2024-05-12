UFC St. Louis: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento: Live round-by-round updates

Derrick Lewis vs. c will serve as the main event at UFC St. Louis this evening at the Enterprise Center in Missouri.

While 'The Black Beast' (27-12 and one no-contest) is still a formidable lockout threat in the division, the former heavyweight title challenger's career has been on a downtrend in recent years.

He is 1-4 in his last five with his last fight ending in a unanimous decision loss against Jailton Almeida. Lewis' last win came in a 33-second TKO against Marcos Rodrigo de Lima at UFC 291 last July.

Lewis is in dire need of a win this weekend to reaffirm his place in the top 15 of the division.

Meanwhile, Nascimento (11-1 and one no-contest) is currently on a four-fight unbeaten run. In his last walk to the octagon, the Brazilian clinched a unanimous decision win over Don'Tale Mayes.

The Dana White Contender Series alumnus is a serious threat on the ground and holds six submission wins to his name.

According to the UFC's official website, Lewis is a -162 favorite over the 'Yogi Bear' (+136 underdog) for the matchup.

Catch the live coverage and play-by-play updates of Lewis vs. Nascimento only on Sportskeeda.

Watch the final face-off for Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento below:

UFC St. Louis: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Round 1:

As the opening round commences, Lewis opens up with heavy punches. 'The Black Beast' attempts level change unsuccessfully. Lewis trips his opponent to the canvas, and Nascimento quickly gets back to his feet.

Two minutes in the Brazilian has Lewis backed up against the cage. As the duo separates Lewis employs a high kick followed by a powerful flurry which connects partially.

Nascimento closes the distance and puts Lewis down on the canvas. He is on top raining down punches on Lewis. The Brazilian connects with punches and elbows from side control. Lewis seems to be tapped under his opponent.

Nascimento gets full mount but in a surprising tin of events 'The Black Beast' reverses position and gets on top of his opponent.

Round 2:

Lewis starts aggressively but punches his way into a clinch. Lewis has his opponent back up onto the fence. As the duo separates Lewis sneaks in an uppercut from up close.

Lewis unloads another set of hooks from close range, landing partially. The pair again clinches at the fences. An elbow lands up top for 'The Black Beast'.

'The Black Beast' trips and gives up his back in the process. 'Yogi Bear' turns his opponent around threatening a rear-naked choke. Nascimento transitions into a full mount and follows up with powerful elbows on his foe.

A close round.

Round 3:

Lewis unloads a leaping high roundhouse kick. He connects with an overhand right hook up top at the end of a one-two combo. 'The Black Beast' follows up with vicious ground and pound forcing the referee to stop the contest.

In signature Lewis fashion he removes his shorts in the ring while celebrating his win.

Official Result: Derrick Lewis def. Rodrigo Nascimento via TKO ( 0:49 of Round 3)