UFC star who once beat Dustin Poirier shares real reason he called out teammate Michael Chandler, and its not a beef: "I need to get that one back"

Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier are two of the most electrifying fighters in the UFC's lightweight division. Both are known for their explosive striking and relentless fighting style. Chandler, a former Bellator champion, made an immediate impact upon entering the UFC with highlight-reel knockouts. The two clashed in a high-stakes bout at UFC 281.

Ad

While their rivalry captivated fans, another fighter has now set his sights on 'Iron' for a different reason.

That fighter is Michael Johnson, a veteran of the lightweight division with one of the most underrated résumés in the sport. Johnson famously handed Poirier a knockout loss in 2016 and has shared the cage with some of the biggest names in MMA. Now, he’s calling out Chandler—not out of bad blood, but because he feels he has unfinished business.

Ad

Trending

Johnson and Chandler first fought back in their college wrestling days, where 'Iron' got the better of him. For Johnson, it’s not about personal rivalry; it’s about redemption. Here's what he said on the OverDogs podcast:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"We go way back, since like high school, I called him out after the fight just f**king around, but he is a guy that inspires me, you know he is also a teammate that'd be a fun fight, I am all about fun fights, big fights the best of the best, I said that's why I got into it, he's one of them you know..that'd be a fun fight."

Ad

He added:

"Just cause we're teammates we can't go out there and fight and make some money, like why not bro, it's not like we're hating anybody, I haven't hated any of my opponents..you know he beat me at wrestling at sectional high school 4-3, so I need to get that one back."

Check out Michael Johnson's comments below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Chandler opens up to Bo Nickal about his lifelong passion for wrestling

Michael Chandler recently opened up about his deep-rooted love for wrestling in a conversation with rising UFC star and dominant wrestler Bo Nickal. Reflecting on his time competing at the University of Missouri, 'Iron' described how those years shaped him as both an athlete and a person.

Ad

Chandler credited his collegiate wrestling experience for instilling the discipline and mindset that carried over into his MMA career. He said:

"I loved wrestling more, honestly. When it comes to it, maybe it was just—I'm 38 years old now, I've been fighting for 16 years. Back then, I was 18 to 22, right? So it was a completely different time in my life. I was young, single, no kids, no wife, nothing besides the wrestling room and going to class."

Ad

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below: (0:14)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.