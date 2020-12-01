UFC star Colby Covington warns "soft" LeBron James, vows to KO him faster then Jake Paul beat Nate Robinson

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has taken to his official social media account to warn basketball star LeBron James.

Colby Covington and LeBron James have been taking shots at one another on social media for quite some time. James usually refrains from directly naming Covington in his tweets, but the UFC star has never shied away from naming and targeting the basketball player.

In the aftermath of the much-discussed professional boxing match between YouTube megastar Jake Paul and basketball veteran Nate Robinson, Colby Covington has now suggested that he’d be open to fighting LeBron James inside the boxing ring.

One ought to note that on several occasions in the past, Colby Covington had consistently insinuated that he’d fight LeBron James in an MMA contest.

On other occasions, Covington had previously indicated that he’d fight James regardless of whether it’s a professional MMA bout or a street fight.

LOL at the snowflakes that believe @KingJames could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s ass, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit! pic.twitter.com/TQZ56FBnt1 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 22, 2020

Jake Paul bested Nate Robinson with a brutal KO victory

The Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson professional boxing matchup witnessed Paul enter the fight with a 1-0 (1 KO/TKO) undefeated record, whereas Robinson was making his pro-boxing debut.

Jake Paul’s matchup against Robinson served as the co-main event of the evening at the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition boxing event. Paul ended up delivering a one-sided beatdown on Nate Robinson, and stopped Robinson via second-round KO.

Paul’s stoppage of Robinson was so very vicious that the latter fell face-first to the mat and was unconscious for a while, before thankfully regaining consciousness.

Colby Covington suggests that he’d KO LeBron James even worse than Jake Paul beat Nate Robinson

Following Jake Paul’s KO win against Nate Robinson, Colby Covington sent out a tweet that read as follows:

“Heard they finally scraped @nate_robinson’s carcass off the @staplescenter floor. I’d make @kingjames eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current @NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet. #TysonJones #Facts”

Heard they finally scraped @nate_robinson’s carcass off the @staplescenter floor. I’d make @kingjames eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current @NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet. #TysonJones #Facts — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 30, 2020

MMA stalwart Colby Covington stands at 5’11” tall, whereas professional basketball player LeBron James is said to be 6’9” tall and also weighs heavier.

Covington has been lauded by many for his athleticism, cardio, and incredible fighting skills. Meanwhile, James has garnered widespread praise for his basketball skills and is a great athlete in the non-combat sports realm.

James is yet to compete in a combat sport at the professional level; be it boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, BJJ, MMA, or any other full-contact sport that falls under the fight business’ umbrella.

On the contrary, Colby Covington has already proven his mettle in the fight game. He has previously held the interim UFC welterweight championship and is one of the top welterweight MMA fighters in the world right now.

The consensus is that should a fight between Colby Covington and LeBron James come to fruition, be it in boxing or MMA, the former would likely dominate and defeat the basketball legend, in spite of James’ height and weight advantage.