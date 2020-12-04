UFC star Conor McGregor has 'laughable' skills on the mic, according to AEW wrestler MJF

AEW wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman aka MJF has taken a shot at UFC star Conor McGregor. MJF has claimed that Conor McGregor’s microphone skills are ‘laughable’.

MJF believes he would easily beat Conor McGregor and Colby Covington in the promo department

MJF suggested that Conor McGregor, who is considered by many to be one of the greatest talkers in combat sports history, is no match for him when it comes to cutting promos.

Additionally, MJF also holds similar views regarding another MMA fighter, UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington.

MJF believes that while Conor McGregor and Colby Covington’s mic skills are good by MMA standards, they’d get soundly beaten if they ever went toe to toe against him on the mic.

MJF says Conor McGregor has ‘laughable’ mic skills

On an edition of MMA Fighting’s What the Heck, AEW professional wrestler MJF weighed in on a myriad of topics. MJF is considered by many to be one of the best trash talkers in pro wrestling today.

With regard to the most notorious trash talkers in the sport of MMA, such as UFC legend Conor McGregor and former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington, MJF stated:

“I think it’s cute in comparison to me…It’s laughable, but I think they’re great in the world of MMA. If either of those two guys came into the world of AEW, they would be in a lot of trouble. They would get absolutely verbally bent over, if you know what I mean.”

“For what they do, I really enjoy what Conor McGregor did in the UFC. Colby Covington, somebody who understands how to get a reaction out of a crowd, whether positive or negative. Yeah, I enjoy what both of them did. But could they spar with me? Absolutely not. That would not be good. I don’t think that would be good for anybody, honestly. It would be uncomfortable.”

MJF claims MMA has been ‘stealing’ from professional wrestling

Furthermore, MJF explained that the MMA world has utilized several promotional methods that have long been a part of professional wrestling. For instance: Turning one’s persona up a notch, which is one of the most notable tenets of professional wrestling, has often been used in the sport of MMA.

MJF pointed out that MMA promotions such as PRIDE back in the day as well as UFC, Bellator, etc. in today’s landscape, are ‘stealing’ from professional wrestling.

The AEW wrestler indicated that these MMA promotions are benefitting from their usage of professional wrestling-based promotional methods which help them garner the audience’s attention and interest.

Moreover, MJF proceeded to talk about his work in AEW and AEW as a professional wrestling organization. MJF claimed that he and the others at AEW are trying to present professional wrestling as a sport.

Alluding to the lack of legitimate sporting competition and the scripted outcomes that characterize professional wrestling, MJF explained that he could be singing and dancing one week and then bite off someone’s nose the very next week.

MJF insinuated that despite the scripted nature of professional wrestling, he and the others at AEW treat their matches as sport-based contests.

The talented mic worker has a background in boxing, BJJ, and collegiate football. MJF spoke about being a good boxer when he was young, adding that he might try his hand in the sport of MMA in the future.

MJF also jested that if he does choose to compete in MMA, he won’t lose because that’d be embarrassing. MJF continued that although he’s interested in competing in MMA someday, presently, he’s completely focused on professional wrestling.

MJF is currently involved with The Inner Circle in AEW, playing an important role in one of the most prominent storylines in the professional wrestling organization today.

.@The_MJF has a lot of confidence in the #InnerCircle's ability to take home the W's this week on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/yv7ytfOmzN — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 1, 2020

"I WANT MY BELT BACK!" 🏆@ColbyCovMMA is on the hunt for gold.



[ *NSFW* ] pic.twitter.com/Zbsy4PHSnN — UFC (@ufc) September 20, 2020

Conor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout at UFC 257 on January 23rd, 2021.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington last fought in September 2020, beating archrival Tyron Woodley via fifth-round TKO. The consensus is that Covington could face longtime friend-turned-rival Jorge Masvidal next.

