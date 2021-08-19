UFC star Jorge Masvidal reveals his MMA retirement timeline and how many times he'd like to fight before he leaves

Jorge Masvidal had never been finished in the UFC, be it via strikes or submissions. However, that changed at UFC 261 in April of this year.

The 36-year-old was beaten via second-round KO in his high-stakes UFC welterweight title rematch against reigning champion Kamaru Usman.

During his appearance on the latest edition of The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani, Jorge Masvidal opened up about how he has coped with the loss.

WHAT A KNOCKOUT! 💥



Kamaru Usman makes a statement by finishing Jorge Masvidal in the second round! 🇳🇬 🏆#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/Dk69ac9WXI — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 25, 2021

Masvidal had previously told Helwani in an ESPN MMA interview that retirement did cross his mind in the immediate aftermath of the defeat.

Helwani reminded Masvidal of those comments in the latest edition of The MMA Hour. 'Gamebred' responded by saying:

“Yeah, yeah, but I was like, ‘You know what, let me go back in the gym, see how I’m doing – When I’m sparring, when I’m grappling, when I know I can still hang. Can I still keep up with the dudes, the up-and-coming guys, the good guys?’…Yeah. What better gym than my gym (American Top Team) to find out if I still got it or not, right? So, f**king, still got it, man. I ain’t going nowhere.”

Ariel Helwani proceeded to ask Jorge Masvidal whether he plans on competing in MMA for at least a few more years. Masvidal replied:

“Let’s say two more years.”

Helwani also noted that although two years isn’t a long time, Masvidal could possibly compete in five or six fights in that timeframe.

The MMA star responded by noting:

“If I could get lucky and get six fights to do in a year, it’d be supreme.”

Jorge Masvidal has his sights set on UFC gold

Jorge Masvidal (left) and Kamaru Usman (right) at UFC 261

Jorge Masvidal won the symbolic UFC BMF title by beating Nate Diaz via third-round TKO at UFC 244 in 2019.

'Gamebred' has time and again emphasized that he aims to capture the UFC welterweight title before he retires.

Masvidal has lately been lobbying for a fight in December or earlier (before the end of the year). However, he doesn’t have an opponent or a specific comeback date booked as of yet.

December or earlier https://t.co/H6asTXHKVJ — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 29, 2021

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh