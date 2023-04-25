Nate Diaz's defense lawyer and attorney, Walter Becker has issued a statement in defense of his client. Nate Diaz was involved in a street fight in which he choked a man unconscious, following which a warrant for his arrest was issued by the New Orleans Police Department.
Now, Diaz's representatives have now broken their silence and issued the following statement:
"Nate's attorney Walter Becker can confirm that Nate has received word of the arrest warrant and Becker has been in contact with court authorities in New Orleans."
According to the statement, the previously unidentified man was Rodney Petersen, a trained fighter. In the video, the man can be seen engaging aggressively with Diaz, to which Diaz retaliated. According to Becker's statement, Diaz acted "entirely in self-defense."
Watch the video of Nate Diaz choking Rodney Petersen unconscious in a street brawl:
Rodney Petersen is a famous TikToker as well, and is best known for resembling Logan Paul. He took to Twitter to claim that he had suffered head injuries as a result of Diaz's actions.
By all indicators, it appears that Diaz's team will plead self-defense if this case goes to court.
Nate Diaz to box Jake Paul on August 5th, bout not in jeopardy as of yet
Before the brawl, it was announced that Nate Diaz would face Jake Paul in a boxing exhibition bout on DAZN PPV, set for August 5th. Given new information that has come to light, particularly the arrest warrant and the legal proceedings that may take place, the bout could be in jeopardy.
As things stand, however, it appears that the bout will indeed take place on August 5th. KSI, another notable YouTuber-Boxer, has now come out and stated that he is willing to be the replacement fighter in case Diaz is unable to make the bout.
Jake Paul has also accepted KSI as the replacement opponent and has told him that "we will give you a call if needed." It's unclear yet what legal ramifications he will face, but fans can expect to see Diaz face Paul on August 5th as things stand.