Nate Diaz's defense lawyer and attorney, Walter Becker has issued a statement in defense of his client. Nate Diaz was involved in a street fight in which he choked a man unconscious, following which a warrant for his arrest was issued by the New Orleans Police Department.

Now, Diaz's representatives have now broken their silence and issued the following statement:

"Nate's attorney Walter Becker can confirm that Nate has received word of the arrest warrant and Becker has been in contact with court authorities in New Orleans."

"Nate's attorney Walter Becker can confirm that Nate has received word of the arrest warrant and Becker has been in contact with court authorities in New Orleans."

According to the statement, the previously unidentified man was Rodney Petersen, a trained fighter. In the video, the man can be seen engaging aggressively with Diaz, to which Diaz retaliated. According to Becker's statement, Diaz acted "entirely in self-defense."

Watch the video of Nate Diaz choking Rodney Petersen unconscious in a street brawl:

Fight Haven @FightHaven

[ @PaulLABamba] Former UFC Superstar Nate Diaz catches some dude in a Ninja Choke and puts him to Sleep during a Street Fight last night... Former UFC Superstar Nate Diaz catches some dude in a Ninja Choke and puts him to Sleep during a Street Fight last night...[🎥 @PaulLABamba] https://t.co/ZmPcW3pBAu

Rodney Petersen is a famous TikToker as well, and is best known for resembling Logan Paul. He took to Twitter to claim that he had suffered head injuries as a result of Diaz's actions.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ Rodney Petersen/@Overtflow] The man choked out by Nate Diaz last night (Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen) reveals the head injury he suffered as a result…Rodney Petersen/@Overtflow] The man choked out by Nate Diaz last night (Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen) reveals the head injury he suffered as a result…[🎥 Rodney Petersen/@Overtflow] https://t.co/X9YvM2NKbY

By all indicators, it appears that Diaz's team will plead self-defense if this case goes to court.

Nate Diaz to box Jake Paul on August 5th, bout not in jeopardy as of yet

Before the brawl, it was announced that Nate Diaz would face Jake Paul in a boxing exhibition bout on DAZN PPV, set for August 5th. Given new information that has come to light, particularly the arrest warrant and the legal proceedings that may take place, the bout could be in jeopardy.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.



Watch



Follow August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana.Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.Watch #PaulDiaz live on @DAZNBoxing PPV globally.Follow @MostVpromotions for the latest updates. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana.Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.Watch #PaulDiaz live on @DAZNBoxing PPV globally.Follow @MostVpromotions for the latest updates. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/1DRfFzoayp

As things stand, however, it appears that the bout will indeed take place on August 5th. KSI, another notable YouTuber-Boxer, has now come out and stated that he is willing to be the replacement fighter in case Diaz is unable to make the bout.

Jake Paul ACCEPTS KSI's Offer to be a replacement for Nate Diaz. "Fight is at 185. there are no rehydration clauses"

Jake Paul has also accepted KSI as the replacement opponent and has told him that "we will give you a call if needed." It's unclear yet what legal ramifications he will face, but fans can expect to see Diaz face Paul on August 5th as things stand.

