UFC star reacts to Matthew Stafford's wife's unconventional tactic for sparking jealousy: "Imagine being rich and famous"

The phrase 'Matthew Stafford wife' is steadily picking up steam on social media for all the wrong reasons and a prolific MMA fighter is sounding off. Matthew Stafford is the quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams and his partner Kelly used quite the tactic years ago to make the American football player jealous when they were in-between times dating.

A viral clip of Kelly talking about dating Stafford's backup quarterback at Georgia, in a bid to make him jealous has many on social media talking. Former Strikeforce middleweight champion and UFC welterweight title challenger Jake Shields is one of many who is joining in on the discourse.

Taking to his personal X page to address the recent drama, Shields said:

"Imagine being rich and famous and still marrying a wh***"

Check Shield's comments on the controversy with Matthew Stafford's wife below:

Matthew Stafford and the deeper details of the situation

Matthew Stafford and his wife's relationship discourse kicked off following an appearance Kelly made in the Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast. The two went to the same post-secondary establishment as Matthew was the quarterback and Kelly was a cheerleader for the team..

Per her account on the show, Kelly was wanting a more serious relationship while Matthew was looking to pursue something more casual romantically at the time.

The now-36-year-old changed his tune after the utilization of a tactic some would call seedy as Kelly stated:

"I dated the backup [quarterback] to pi** him off. Which worked. He was the bad boy too. Like Matthew is so sweet, southern gentleman, and all this stuff. The backup was the complete opposite. Oh and it upset him."

Kelly stated that Matthew got in her car which was at the dorm and told her that this backup quarterback was not the right guy for her.

Stafford eventually married Kelly in 2015 and the pair have since had several kids together. Daughters Chandler and Sawyer were the first into the fold and both are six years old. The family also added 5-year-old Hunter and 3-year-old Tyler.

Meanwhile, Kelly Stafford has limited comments to the bulk of her recent Instagram photos in the wake of this backlash.