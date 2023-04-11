UFC fighter Jack Shore reacted on Twitter to the recent controversy surrounding Dalai Lama.

Here's what Shore had to say on Twitter:

"Ah so because he's apologized we'll just forget it happened? Absolute weirdo what he's doing when the cameras ain't on?"

"Ah so because he's apologised we'll just forget it happened? Absolute weirdo what's he doing when the cameras ain't on?"

This was in reaction to a recent video that had gone viral. The video showed the spiritual leader interacting with a young boy, kissing him on the lips and then asking him to "suck my tongue."

Check out the video that has gone viral here:

This has caused immense controversy, forcing 'his holiness' to make a public apology. Given the nature of the interaction and how public the event is, it may make viewers uncomfortable. The Dalai Lama apology has come, but as people like Jack Shore have stated, it leads one to wonder what happens behind closed doors, or when the cameras aren't rolling.

Jack Shore reacts to the events of UFC 287 before ripping the Dalai Lama apology

Before he called out Dalai Lama apology for being insincere, Jack Shore took to Twitter to comment on the middleweight title bout between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya defeated Pereira with a stunning second-round knockout that left the Brazilian out cold on the canvas.

"Stylebender that was sharp as, so many traps, way more aggressive. Nothing tentative about izzy last night! Incredible KO"

Jack 'Tank' Shore @jackshoremma Stylebender that was sharp as, so many traps, way more aggressive. Nothing tentative about izzy last night! Incredible KO Stylebender that was sharp as, so many traps, way more aggressive. Nothing tentative about izzy last night! Incredible KO

After giving major props to Israel 'The Last Stylebender' Adesanya for a truly special performance, he gave his thoughts on what he'd like to see next from the middleweight champion. Shore suggested that Adesanya should face Khamzat 'Borz' Chimaev next.

Shore was most recently seen in the octagon when he defeated Makwan Amirkhani via submission in the second round. The two faced off in the UFC 286 prelims, where Shore rode a tough first round to find the rear naked choke victory over the Finnish fighter, handing him his first submission loss in more than twelve years.

Watch as Jack Shore finishes Amirkhani via rear naked choke:

Brock’s Load @_MMAMindset Jack Shore gave Amirkhani his first submission loss in 12 years Jack Shore gave Amirkhani his first submission loss in 12 years https://t.co/kl7nGqhug2

