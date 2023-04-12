Daniel Cormier and Henry Cejudo are definitely celebrated wrestlers and particularly so in MMA, with both of them having earned the rare distinction of being two division champion. What fans may not know though, is that Cejudo and Cormier both represented the United States of America in the Olympics.

Cormier recently visited Cejudo to preview his upcoming return against Aljamain Sterling, and the two ended up bonding over some old photos from their Team U.S.A days.

The two can be seen in the same photograph, which they go over at 5:21 in following video.

Check out Daniel Cormier bonding with Henry Cejudo over their Team U.S.A photos (5:30 to 7:07):

They also had some pretty wholesome things to say. Cormier said:

"Yeah bro, I was the elder satesman, I was the captain. But you were a kid, you know?" To which Cejudo replied, "You were the captain bro, you were the captain of the team."

Henry Cejudo to make his return against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 on May 6

Henry Cejudo is set to return to the UFC and will challenge Aljamain Sterling for his bantamweight title. Sterling is coming off a TKO win over T.J Dillashaw, albeit in somewhat controversial fashion.

Cejudo's last appearance in the octagon was against Dominick Cruz, where Cejudo stopped Cruz in the second round. Cejudo was the bantamweight champion at the time, but subsequently relinquished it and vacated the throne.

Sterling faced Petr Yan for the vacant belt, and won by disqualification when Yan illegally kneed Sterling. In the rematch, Sterling edged out a close decision to retain his belt, and later defended it against Dillashaw.

Now, Cejudo will now look to earn back his bantamweight title. A well-rounded mixed martial artist, Cejudo is capable of stopping Sterling on the feet. With a wide karate stance, his entries and blitzes give him an edge on the feet. Moreover, his Olympic level-wrestling will also play a pivotal role.

Sterling, on the other hand, is much of a grappler. With great kicks in his arsenal, he's known for being able to find submissions and dominate positions. Physically, he looks to be in tremendous shape and stylistically, will present a number of problems to Cejudo.

