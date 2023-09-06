UFC steps up efforts to crack down on match-fixing with ‘ProhiBet’ after FBI investigation into suspicious betting activity

The UFC has unveiled its new initiative, 'ProhiBet,' aimed at bolstering efforts to combat match-fixing within the sport. This move comes in the wake of an FBI investigation into suspicious betting activities linked to UFC events.

'ProhiBet' is designed to enhance the organization's compliance with gambling regulations by identifying and thwarting attempts by fighters, coaches, employees, and officials to place illicit bets. The system relies on cutting-edge technology to flag wagers made by individuals prohibited from betting under state-specific regulations.

This encrypted system, launched earlier this year, marks a collaborative effort between Odds On Compliance and U.S. Integrity, the Promotion's official betting integrity partner. It is specifically crafted to preserve the integrity of sports and ensure adherence to the intricate web of state regulations governing sports betting.

In a statement, the UFC emphasized that 'ProhiBet' would provide a secure and transparent mechanism for both professional and collegiate sports properties, as well as sportsbook operators. The primary goal is to maintain compliance among athletes, coaches, and league or school administrative staff, thereby safeguarding the integrity of sports betting activities.

"ProhiBet's cutting-edge technology provides a secure and transparent method for sports properties, both professional and collegiate, and sportsbook operators, to ensure that athletes, coaches, and league/school administrative staff remain compliant with the intricate web of state regulations that govern sports betting activities." [via. ESPN]

This proactive step by the promotion reflects a broader industry commitment to address concerns surrounding match-fixing and betting irregularities, ensuring the sport's fairness and legitimacy.

What was the FBI inquiry on the UFC about?

The UFC's ramping up of 'ProhiBet' follows closely behind the FBI's ongoing inquiry, kick-started last year, into peculiar betting trends connected to a showdown featuring Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke on November 5 at UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos.

The situation has taken a somber turn, with Darrick Minner, along with his coach James Krause and training partner Jeff Molina, facing suspensions imposed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

In December, the UFC issued a stern directive to its fighters, firmly instructing them not to partake in any training sessions conducted by James Krause. Those who dared to defy this directive faced the ominous prospect of being banned from the organization. This move from the promotion came on the heels of a report published in January, which shed light on James Krause's extensive involvement with an offshore bookmaking operation spanning several years.