UFC strawweight Nina Ansaroff provides an update on her comeback after hiatus in 2020

UFC women’s strawweight star Nina Ansaroff has taken to her official social media account to announce her return to active MMA competition.

Nina Ansaroff gave birth to her first child back in September. Ansaroff has now taken to her official Twitter account to note that she’s set to reveal details about her comeback fight very soon.

Nina Ansaroff announced the birth of her daughter Raegan Ann Nunes this September

It was back in March when UFC women’s strawweight competitor Nina Ansaroff let fans in on the fact that she was expecting a daughter.

Nina Ansaroff announced that she was due to give birth to her daughter in September. Ansaroff and her partner, UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, subsequently confirmed that they welcomed their daughter Raegan Ann Nunes on September 24, 2020.

Nina Ansaroff suggests that she’s set to return to the Octagon very soon

Following the birth of her first child, the MMA community has been rife with speculation as to when Nina Ansaroff could make her return to active MMA competition in the UFC.

Addressing the same, Nina Ansaroff has now taken to Twitter to reveal that she’s set to unravel details regarding her next fight very soon.

“Fight news coming to you soon.... yea, you read that right.”

Nina Ansaroff last competed against Tatiana Suarez back in June 2019. Ansaroff lost the bout to Suarez via unanimous decision.

Nina Ansaroff continues her quest to win the UFC women’s strawweight title

The current champion in the UFC women’s strawweight division is none other than Chinese MMA sensation Zhang Weili. The vast majority of MMA fans and experts believe that Zhang is likely to defend her UFC women’s strawweight title against Rose Namajunas.

However, UFC President Dana White recently asserted that it’s former UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza, and not Rose Namajunas, who could receive the next shot. As of this time, it’s unclear as to whether Zhang would face Namajunas or Esparza in her next title defense.

Zhang’s first title defense came in March against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, whom she beat in a closely-contested bout via split decision. Her fight against Jedrzejczyk is considered to be one of the best fights of 2020, and many believe that the decision could’ve gone either way.

Needless to say, Nina Ansaroff is likely to face a rather intriguing road ahead as she returns to continue her quest to win the UFC women’s strawweight title.

