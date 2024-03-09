UFC Tonight (March 9, 2024): All about the upcoming event 

UFC 299 takes place tonight, March 9, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, United States.

The card is widely considered to be challenging the upcoming UFC 300 PPV in regards to the bouts it has laid out, as some of the biggest stars are set to feature in a massive night of action.

The main event features a rematch between rivals Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera, as 'Sugar' hopes to make his first title defence as the bantamweight champion. For 'Chito', it marks his first attempt at securing UFC gold.

The co-main event also features a five-round bout as the veteran Dustin Poirier is set to face fast-rising talent Benoit Saint-Denis. The Frenchman has won five fights in a row and will make a massive jump up the rankings should he put away 'The Diamond'.

Elsewhere on the main card, Kevin Holland welcomes former Bellator star and the human highlight reel Michael 'Venom' Page to the UFC's octagon for the first time.

Gilbert Burns also returns to action following a shoulder injury last year as he is set to take on the Australian heavy hitter Jack Della Maddalena. To kick-off the main card bantamweights Petr Yan and Song Yadong will go head-to-head.

The action begins with the early prelims, which will be shown on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN +. They are expected to start at 6 PM EST (11 PM GMT).

The prelims will then begin at 8 PM EST (1:00 AM GMT) with the main card expected to begin at 10 PM EST (3:00 AM GMT).

For a full list of tonight's card, check out Ariel Helwani's tweet below:

Israel Adesanya assesses UFC 299 main event

Israel Adesanya recently offered his assessment of both Sean O'Malley and Maron Vera, ahead of their bantamweight title bout.

Vera earned his title shot against O'Malley due to him being the only man to have defeated 'Sugar' in his professional career. The pair faced off back in 2020, with 'Chito' landing a leg kick that compromised O'Malley's leg and rendered him unable to continue.

O'Malley has since vowed to get the victory over Vera, and Adesanya has shared his take on how the two fighters have progressed since their first bout. On his YouTube channel, 'The Last Stylebender' said:

"'Chito', he has evolved more. Sean has gotten better but he's gotten better at what he's great at, which is distance management, teep [kicks], his jabs, shot selection. That's what he's good at. 'Chito,' the main thing is just managing distance. Either you're all the way out or you're all the way in. He has to out-feint Sean, that's why you have to go all the way out."

Catch Adesanya's comments here (17:20):