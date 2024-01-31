UFC trading cards: What they are, how to buy them, and more - Everything you should know

The UFC and Fanatics Collectibles have joined forces to welcome back Topps as the official UFC trading card partner of the world's leading mixed martial arts promotion. This multi-year deal marks the return of Topps to the octagon after a two-year hiatus.

For those unfamiliar with the world of UFC trading cards, they offer a unique way to connect with your favorite athletes and own a piece of combat sports history. These cards showcase high-quality images of fighters in action, often accompanied by stats and biographical information. Their value can vary greatly, with popular fighters and rare cards commanding significant prices.

The first offering in this renewed partnership is the highly anticipated 2024 Topps Chrome UFC set, scheduled to hit retail and hobby shops on Feb. 28. This collection boasts 200 base cards featuring a rainbow of color and technology parallels, along with several intriguing insert sets. SuperGiant, 1954 Topps International Flair, AKA, and Tale of the Tape promise to add depth and variety to the set.

Check out the UFC trading cards below:

But the excitement doesn't stop there. Each UFC trading card box of the 2024 Topps collection guarantees two autographs, potentially featuring signatures from some of the UFC's biggest stars. Champions like bantamweight king Sean O'Malley, flyweight ruler Alexa Grasso, and welterweight champion Leon Edwards are just a few of the names you could pull from a lucky pack.

After the deal was announced, Kelvin Smith, vice president of global licensing and partner development at Fanatics Collectibles, stated:

“It’s got the right cadence where there are key, historic moments we can celebrate through trading cards. It sits well with our business. We’re looking for ways to bring fans and collectors closer to their favorite athletes and fighters. They’ll be the perfect partner for us. If you’re a collector and fan who doesn’t necessarily have an opportunity to go to a fight, this is a way you can engage with or be closer to your favorite athlete.”[h/t:ESPN]