UFC Vancouver walkout songs: Tracks Reinier de Ridder, Brendan Allen, and others have used before

Fighter walkouts are a crucial part of the UFC experience, significantly enhancing the anticipation for each fight, especially when paired with an exciting walkout song. This article reviews the walkout songs used by fighters at UFC Vancouver.

Event headliner Reinier de Ridder has previously walked out to "Out of Egypt" by Dr. Dre and "Code" by Hef. For his upcoming bout at UFC Vancouver, he is expected to choose one of these songs again.

His opponent, Brendan Allen, has a history of using "Fireman" by Lil Wayne as his walkout song. Kevin Holland, who is set to face Mike Malott this weekend, has varied his walkout songs in the past.

He has walked out to "I Was Just Thinking" by Gunna, as well as "Emo Rockstar" and "Kickboxer" by NBA Youngboy. Fans can look forward to him entering the octagon to one of these tracks this weekend.

Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon "Chito" Vera has also used a range of walkout songs for his UFC appearances. Some of his past choices include "Where You Come From" by DJ Khaled, "Spanish Town Rockin'" by Chronix, "Beautiful People" by Chris Brown, "Smile" by Lil Duval, and "Subzero" by Action Bronson.

UFC Vancouver: What's at stake for the main event fighters?

In the main event of UFC Vancouver, No. 4-ranked middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder will face No. 9-ranked Brendan Allen in a bout on relatively short notice.

De Ridder was initially scheduled to compete against No. 6-ranked Anthony Hernandez, who had to withdraw due to an undisclosed injury.

A victory over Allen would extend de Ridder's win streak to five and position him as a leading contender for a title shot against champion Khamzat Chimaev. However, many experts believe that a win over Hernandez would have likely secured him a title shot. Conversely, a loss could significantly hurt his ranking.

For Allen, this fight presents a chance to quickly ascend into the top five of the division and establish himself as a serious contender. His recent losses to Nassourdine Imavov and Anthony Hernandez have dampened his pursuit of a middleweight title shot. A win against a seasoned contender like de Ridder could help him regain momentum in his campaign.

