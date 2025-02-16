UFC Vegas 102: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka: Full video highlights

At UFC Vegas 102, Edmen Shahbazyan secured a stunning first-round TKO victory over Dylan Budka in a high-stakes middleweight clash. The bout, featuring two Dana White’s Contender Series graduates, served as a pivotal moment on Saturday’s main card.

Ad

Shahbazyan entered the octagon with a mixed record—showing flashes of brilliance in stoppage wins over Dalcha Lungiambula and A.J. Dobson but struggling in recent bouts against tougher competition.

Despite alternating wins and losses in his previous fights, his explosive potential was on full display early in the match. With precise timing, Shahbazyan countered Budka’s aggressive approach, unleashing a nuclear pullback right hand that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas just 1:35 into Round 1. He then capitalized with relentless ground and pound, effectively ending the contest.

Ad

Trending

Budka had hoped to reverse his fortunes after a challenging UFC debut marked by back-to-back losses and a missed weight incident. His earlier regional success against fellow Contender Series alum Wes Schultz and a split decision win over Azamat Bekoev had sparked optimism.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In this fight, Budka attempted to keep Shahbazyan at bay using teep kicks, but the strategy faltered under the veteran’s counterattack.

Check out some of the fight highlights below:

Ad

Shahbazyan warming up before heading into the octagon:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out the incredible right-hand finish from Shahbazyan in the first round below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.