UFC Vegas 102: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues: Full video highlights

At UFC Vegas 102, middleweights Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues clashed in a riveting main event. The high-stakes matchup not only showcased explosive striking and tactical grappling but also set the stage for significant implications in the division.

Cannonier, a fixture in the Top 10 since moving up six years ago, was determined to rebound from recent setbacks. After consecutive losses to rising contenders Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov, the 'Killa Gorilla' entered the octagon, eager to silence doubts about his ability to compete at the highest level.

On the other hand, 'Robocop' was riding a three-fight win streak including stoppage victories over Denis Tiuliulin and Brad Tavares, plus a unanimous decision win at UFC 304. Approaching his 33rd birthday, Rodrigues had long awaited his chance to break into the rankings and prove his prowess in the 185-pound division.

Check out some of the fight highlights below:

The fight unfolded in four action-packed rounds. In the opening round, both fighters adopted a cautious approach with Rodrigues landing double-body kicks and sharp right hands that momentarily stunned Cannonier. Despite a left hook flooring Cannonier, the veteran quickly regained control:

Round 2 saw Cannonier mixing boxing with high kicks as he regained momentum while Rodrigues’ work rate appeared to dip:

The third round featured an intense back-and-forth exchange with both competitors landing heavy shots; a pivotal elbow from Cannonier ultimately shifted the tide:

In the fourth round, Cannonier sensed blood and unleashed looping hooks and decisive ground-and-pound, flooring Rodrigues and securing the comeback victory via TKO:

