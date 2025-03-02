UFC Vegas 103: Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez: Full video highlights

Cody Brundage delivered a statement win at UFC Vegas 103, stopping Julian Marquez in a wild first-round slugfest. The co-main event, featuring two aggressive middleweights, lived up to expectations as both fighters came out swinging at the UFC Apex.

Ad

Check out some of the highlights from the fight below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Brundage wasted no time, landing an early, powerful right hand that sent Marquez stumbling. He followed up with a flying knee and heavy punches, keeping his opponent on the defensive. Marquez attempted to counter with a takedown, but Brundage responded with a tight front headlock before both fighters returned to their feet.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The back-and-forth battle saw both men absorb massive shots, with Brundage’s mouthpiece flying out after a powerful right from Marquez. In a moment of sheer grit, Brundage returned fire, knocking Marquez’s mouthpiece out as well. The referee briefly paused the action to allow both fighters to reset before they resumed trading vicious blows.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brundage landed a devastating right hand that sent Marquez crashing to the mat. Sensing the finish, he rained down relentless punches as Marquez desperately attempted to grapple. Unable to defend himself, the referee stepped in at 4:45 of the first round, handing Brundage a dramatic TKO victory.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.