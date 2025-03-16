UFC Vegas 104: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2: Full results

UFC Vegas 104 just wrapped up. The fight night event took place on March 15 at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and featured xx fights in xx weight classes.

The action-packed night of fights saw xx fights end in finishes. This article recaps the fights and explores the UFC Vegas 104 full results.

Main event: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

In the main event, No. 8-ranked middleweight contender Marvin Vettori faced No.12-ranked Roman Dolidze. The fight was the rematch of their first meeting at UFC 286, which Vettori won by unanimous decision.

Both fighters started cautiously as they tried to gauge their range. However, Vettori had more success with his attacks to Dolidze's head and legs. His counterpunching made Dolidze's striking increasingly hesitant as the rounds progressed.

In Round 3, Vettori delivered a powerful punch that visibly stunned Dolidze. The Georgian fighter attempted a takedown to recover but was unsuccessful.

Despite struggling in Round 3, Dolidze seemed to be the fresher fighter as they entered the fourth round. He consistently pressured Vettori with a variety of strikes and began to string together longer combinations, while Vettori's output significantly decreased, and his movements appeared more labored.

Both fighters showed urgency in the final round, exchanging strikes. Although Dolidze statistically outlanded Vettori, he bore more visible damage on his face by the time the final bell rang.

All three judges scored four rounds in Dolidez's favor, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision.

Co-main event: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Chidi Njokuani

In the co-main event, Chidi Njokuani defeated Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos by second-round knockout. Although Njokuani missed weight, he showed no signs of being affected and controlled the pace in the first round, landing clean strikes on dos Santos. While dos Santos managed to hold his own in the exchanges, a perfectly timed knee sent him to the canvas in Round 2.

Njokuani quickly capitalized on this moment, rushing in to deliver a flurry of vicious elbows and punches on his downed opponent. As dos Santos was unable to defend himself or fight back, the referee stepped in to stop the fight, declaring Njokuani the winner by TKO.

UFC Vegas 104: Main card results

Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh

In a match between rising lightweight contenders, Alexander Hernandez defeated Kurt Holobaugh by unanimous decision, marking his second consecutive victory. Hernandez began the fight strongly, effectively dictating the pace in a bout that was heavy on striking.

As the fight progressed, Holobaugh started to find his rhythm and even landed some strikes that hurt Hernandez. Just when it appeared that the fight might become difficult to score, Hernandez made the necessary adjustments. He dominated the final round with his takedowns and ground control, which led all three judges to score the contest in his favor.

Da'Mon Blacksheer vs. Cody Gibson

Da'Mon Blacksheer overcame a challenging start to submit Cody Gibson in the second round of their bantamweight bout. Gibson had early success with his striking, landing several significant hits on Blacksheer in the first round. However, as the first round progressed, Blacksheer adjusted to the distance and timing of Gibson's attacks, gaining momentum.

In the second round, he secured a takedown and transitioned through various submission attempts before eventually applying a tight Kimura, forcing Gibson to tap out.

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro

In the light heavyweight bout on the main card, Brendson Ribeiro defeated Diyar Nurgozhay by submission in the second round. In the first round, both fighters focused on striking, with Ribeiro appearing to have a slight advantage.

In Round 2, Nurgozhay adopted a more aggressive approach, attempting takedowns. He successfully took Ribeiro down and positioned him on his back after some effort. However, Ribeiro settled into half guard, caught Nurgozhay in a kimura, and executed a sweep to gain the top position. From there, he leveraged his position and forced Nurgozhay to tap out.

SeungWoo Choi vs. Kevin Vallejos

Featherweight prospect Kevin Vallejos delivered a statement victory over SeungWoo Choi in the opening bout of the UFC Vegas 104 main card. The debutant stunned Choi early in the fight with a powerful right hand. Just seconds later, Vallejos knocked his opponent down with a vicious overhand right counter. He followed up with ground-and-pound strikes on Choi, prompting the referee to stop the action when Choi was unable to defend himself or respond.

UFC Vegas 104: Preliminary card results

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ryan Spann

In the headlining bout of the preliminary card, Waldo Cortes-Acosta delivered a knockout blow to Ryan Spann late in Round 2. After an initial feeling-out period, both fighters appeared to be looking for a decisive shot. Cortes-Acosta managed to land more powerful strikes in Round 1. In the final minute of Round 2, a left hook from Cortes-Acosta knocked Spann down. He then followed up with additional strikes, prompting the referee to stop the fight.

SuYoung You vs. AJ Cunningham

SuYoung You, a graduate from the 'Road to UFC,' dominated AJ Cunningham with his grappling skills to secure a unanimous decision victory. You successfully took Cunningham down multiple times while advancing positions to deliver ground-and-pound strikes. Although Cunningham attempted a submission hold, You remained calm and maintained his dominance after successfully defending against it.

Carlos Vera vs. Josias Musasa

Bantamweight contender Carlos Vera achieved a first-round submission victory over Josias Musasa on the main card. Vera stunned his opponent with a head kick, which he set up with a right straight. As Musasa fell to the mat from the impact, Vera quickly took advantage and applied a rear-naked choke. He tightened the choke with relative ease before Musasa could recover and forced him to tap out.

Women's strawweight - Stephanie Luciano vs. Sam Hughes

In the first fight of the night that went the distance, Sam Hughes defeated Stephanie Luciano by split decision. The closely contested bout featured both women having their moments. Hughes started strong, but Luciano rallied in the later rounds, making the fight more competitive. Two of the three judges scored the bout in favor of Hughes, declaring her the winner by split decision.

Although Luciano outstruck Hughes with 82 significant strikes to Hughes' 76, Hughes led in total strikes with 146 to Luciano's 101, as well as in takedowns, achieving a 3-1 advantage.

Daniel Barez vs. Andre Lima

Andre Lima achieved a decisive third-round submission victory against Daniel Barez in their flyweight match on the main card. Throughout the first two rounds, Lima dictated the pace, delivering low kicks and punches. In the third round, he took the fight to the ground, transitioned to Barez's back, and applied a rear-naked choke, forcing Barez to tap out.

Josiane Nunes vs. Priscila Cachoeira

In an action-packed one-round bout, Priscila Cachoeira knocked out fellow Brazilian Josiane Nunes in the first round. Both fighters began at a furious pace, exchanging strikes right from the start. An uppercut from Cachoeira sent Nunes to the ground, and the referee stopped the fight after a series of follow-up hammerfists.

Yuneisy Duben vs Carli Judice

In the opening fight of the night, Carli Judice defeated Yuneisy Duben with a first-round knockout, marking her first victory inside the UFC octagon. Judice began the match aggressively, utilizing her jab and straight punches effectively. After softening Duben up with body kicks, she surprised her with a head kick that sent her crashing to the canvas. After a few follow-up strikes, the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Check out the UFC Vegas 104 full results below:

Main card

Main Event: Middleweight - Roman Dolidze def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (49-46 X 3)

Co-main event: Welterweight - Chidi Njokuani def. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos by T/KO (R2, 2:19) (Njokuani missed weight by 1.25 pounds)

Lightweight - Alexander Hernandez def. Kurt Holobaugh by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 X 2)

Bantamweight - Da'Mon Blackshear def. Cody Gibson by submission (Kimura) (R2, 4:09)

Light heavyweight - Brendson Ribeiro def. Diyar Nurgozhay by submission (Kimura) (R2, 1:28) (Nurgozhay missed weight by 4.5 pounds)

Featherweight - Kevin Vallejos def. Seung Woo Choi by T/KO (R1, 3:09)

Preliminary card

Heavyweight - Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Ryan Spann by T/KO (R2, 4:48)

Bantamweight - SuYoung You def. AJ Cunningham by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Bantamweight - Carlos Vera def. Josias Musasa by submission (R1, 3:16)

Women's strawweight - Sam Hughes def. Stephanie Luciano by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-27)

Flyweight - Andre Lima def. Daniel Barez by submission (Rear-naked choke) (R3, 3:05)

Women's bantamweight - Priscila Cachoeira def. Josiane Nunes by KO (R1, 2:46)

Women's flyweight - Carli Judice def. Yuneisy Duben vy T/KO (R1, 1:40)

