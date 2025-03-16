UFC Vegas 104 winner from Louisiana calls for spot on Dustin Poirier's retirement card: "I can add a little extra spice on it"

Carli Judice is eager to fight alongside Dustin Poirier in her next fight. Both Judice and Poirier are from Lafayette, Louisiana, and the rising women's flyweight recently expressed her desire to compete on the undercard of Poirier's retirement bout.

At UFC Vegas 104, Judice secured a first-round knockout victory over Yuneisy Duben, which ended her two-fight loss streak. Before the win, she had suffered narrow split decision losses against Gabriella Fernandes and Ernesa Kareckaite.

In the post-fight press conference, she shared her plans for the future and discussed her aspirations for upcoming fights, stating:

"It feels amazing because Lafayette is an amazing community, from Dustin Poirier, you know... I would love to fight in New Orleans, if that happens. Shout out, if you all can get me on that New Orleans fight to fight under Dustin Poirier... Because Dustin Poirier is obviously the main man on the card. But if I can add a little extra spice on it for the Lafayette crew, that would be amazing."

Check out Carli Judice's comments below:

After a career in MMA spanning one and a half decades, Poirier is expected to retire from competition following his next fight. The Louisiana native is widely regarded as one of the greatest lightweights in MMA history and belongs to a group of legendary fighters who never won the undisputed UFC title.

After suffering a fifth-round submission defeat against champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, Poirier hinted at the possibility of retiring from the sport. While speaking to The Schmo in February, Poirier suggested that the UFC was working on arranging his retirement fight in New Orleans, Louisiana. Poirier said that it would be an honor for him to conclude his career in his home state.

Although the UFC has not officially announced an opponent for Poirier's retirement fight, fans have been suggesting names such as Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway and Colby Covington on social media.

