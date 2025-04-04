 UFC Vegas 105 Commentary team revealed

UFC Vegas 105 is set to take place this weekend as the promotion returns to the UFC Apex for the first time in three weeks. The card is set to be headlined by No. 8-ranked featherweight Josh Emmett and No. 10-ranked featherweight Lerone Murphy, however, that is the only ranked matchup on the entire card.

The promotion recently announced that the commentary team of Brendan Fitzgerald, Dominick Cruz, and Michael Bisping will call the card. MMA Orbit shared the news to X on Thursday, posting:

"🚨| The #UFCVegas105 commentary team will be Brendan Fitzgerald, Dominick Cruz, and Michael Bisping. 🎤"

As per MMA Junkie, Karyn Bryant will serve as the desk analyst, and she will be joined throughout the broadcast and on the post-fight show by Paul Felder, Michelle Waterson-Gomez, and Michael Chiesa, who will serve as desk analysts. Megan Olivi will serve as the roving reporter, conducting pre-fight and post-fight interviews backstage, while providing real-time updates.

Bruce Buffer will not be on hand as Joe Martinez will serve as the octagon announcer. Fitzgerald will serve as the play-by-play commentator, while Cruz and Bisping will work as color commentators. The trio are familiar with one another as they often work Apex cards together.

UFC Vegas 105 headliner believes he deserves a title opportunity with a win

Lerone Murphy remains undefeated in his mixed martial arts career as he has a 15-0-1 record, with seven victories coming via knockout. After his first career UFC bout resulted in a draw, the No.10-ranked featherweight has rattled off seven consecutive wins.

Speaking at the UFC Vegas 105 media day on Wednesday, 'The Miracle' said:

"Josh Emmett's been around. Ilia Topuria went on to fight for the title after Josh Emmett. For me, this is the No. 1 contender fight. I feel like behind [Diego] Lopes and [Alexander] Volkanovski, who are fighting the week after, I think this is the best fight in the division. For me, this is the No. 1 contender fight so, yeah, I'm looking forward to it."

Check out Lerone Murphy's comments on the featherweight title picture below:

Murphy added that it doesn't bother him that he is overlooked in the title picture, claiming that it is probably because he is quiet and reserved. He noted that if any other fighter from the United Kingdom had his record and beat the opponents that he beat, they would be in consideration for a title opportunity. The No.10-ranked featherweight shared that he has no plans to be fake.

