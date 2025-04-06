UFC Vegas 105: Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy: Full results

UFC Vegas 105 is in the books. The Fight Night event took place at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 5. It featured 12 fights in eight weight classes with a clash of top 10-ranked featherweight contenders serving as the main event.

Ad

This article recaps the fights and explores the UFC Vegas 105 full results.

Main event - Josh Emmett Lerone Murphy

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In the main event, No.8-ranked featherweight contender Josh Emmett faced No.10-ranked Lerone Murphy. Emmett aimed to secure his second consecutive victory against a rising contender, having previously defeated Bryce Mitchell by a vicious first-round knockout in his last fight at UFC 296.

Meanwhile, Murphy, an undefeated contender from the UK, was eager to add another veteran fighter to his resume. He had defeated seasoned competitors such as Edson Barboza and Dan Ige in two of his latest fights.

Ad

Trending

Emmett adopted an aggressive stance in the fight, following Murphy across the octagon, likely intending to corner him against the cage to land his signature overhand right or to secure a takedown.

However, Murphy fought behind the jab and kicks, largely avoiding damaging shots coming in his direction with effective movement.

Emmett proved more effective in clinch and grappling exchanges on the ground. However, Murphy managed to create separation and return striking from the distance

Ad

By Round 3, Murphy's relentless kicks to the legs and body began to noticably affect Emmett's movement and forward pressure. Although the 40-year-old answered with a few powerful strikes that Murphy's attention in Rounds 4 and 5, he struggled to string together combinations that could shift the momentum in his favor.

In the last-ditch effort to achieve a potential finish, Emmett tried to taunt and provoke Murphy to engage in chaotic exchanges. However, the Brit did not deviate from the game plan and continued to fight from the outside until the final bell.

Ad

Ultimately, all three judges scored the contest in Murphy's favor, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision. With the win, Murphy improved to 16-0 on his undefeated professional MMA career.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Co-main event - Pat Sabatini vs. Joanderson Brito

In the co-main event, featherweight contenders Pat Sabatini took on Brazil's Joanderson Brito. While Sabatini was looking to score his second consecutive win after mixed results in his last five fights, Brito needed a victory to bounce back from a split decision loss against William Gomis in September 2024, which snapped his five-fight win streak.

During the fight, Sabatini was able to take Brito down with relative ease, controlling him on the ground while transitioning through dominant positions and landing ground and pound strikes.

Ad

Despite this, Brito held his ground and prevented Sabatini from finding the openings for a TKO or submission finish. Ultimately, the judges scored all three rounds of the one-sided fight in Sabatini's favor.

Expand Tweet

Ad

UFC Vegas 105: Main card results

Cortavious Romious vs. Lee Chang-ho

One of South Korea's most promising contenders, Lee Chang-ho scored a dominant second-round knockout win over Cortavious Romious. Chang-ho adopted an aggressive approach, battering Romious with vicious ground-and-pound strikes after taking him down. After establishing a significant lead in early minutes of the fight, The Road to UFC Season 2 winner achieved full mount and rained down elbows until the referee intervened to stop the fight.

Ad

Ad

Brad Tavares vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Veteran middleweight contenders Brad Tavares and Gerald Meerschaert collided on the UFC Vegas 105 main card. The closely contested battle saw both men strive to outwork each other. Ultimately, Tavares won the bout by unanimous decision. Statistically, he outlanded Meerschaert 56-51 in total strikes and stuffed all eight takedown attempts.

Ode Osbourne vs. Luis Gurute

Flyweight contender Ode Osbourne ended his three-fight loss streak with a spectacular second-round knockout of Luis Gurute on the main card of UFC Vegas 105.

Ad

Osbourne displayed sharp striking and managed to catch Gurute with powerful shots. Although Gurute secured a takedown in the second half of Round 1 and controlled Osborne until the bell, the momentum shifted in Round 2. Osborne knocked the newcomer down with a left hand and followed up with strikes until the referee waved off the fight.

Ad

Torrez Finney vs. Robert Valentin

In the main card opening bout, Torrez Finney defeated Robert Valentin by split decision, improving his undefeated professional MMA record to 11-0. Finney opted for an unpopular approach, repeatedly taking Valentin down and controlling him on the ground. However, he struggled to deliver ground-and-pound strikes or attempt submissions.

The scorecards became controversial as one of the judges, Tony Weeks, scored all three rounds in Valentin's favor.

Ad

UFC Vegas 105: Preliminary card results

Diana Belbita vs. Dione Barbosa

Women's flyweight contender Dione Barboza defeated Diana Belbita by first-round submission, marking her return to the win column. After initially struggling in the striking department, Barboza changed levels, took Belbita down and assumed full mount position. She eventually forced Belbita to tap out to a tight arm triangle choke.

Ad

Rhys McKee vs. Daniel Frunza

In a welterweight contest, Ireland's Rhys McKee scored his first UFC win with a first-round knockout of Daniel Frunza. McKee went 0-4 in his last four fights in the UFC, which also included a first-round knockout loss against Khamzat Chimaev in 2020.

In this fight, McKee showcased lethal striking, knocking down Frunza multiple times in Round 1. Although Frunza made it to the end of the round, ring-side physician ruled him unable to continue due to a significant cut on his lip, resulting in a TKO victory for McKee.

Ad

Ad

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Istela Nunes

Loma Lookbonme won the close strawweight battle against Istela Nunes by unanimous decision. After the competitive first two rounds, Lookbonmee took control in the final round, taking her opponent down and accumulating control time. The victory extended Lookboonmee's win streak to four.

Victor Henry vs. Pedro Falcao

Veteran bantamweight Victory Henry dominated Dana White's Contender Series graduate Pedro Falcao en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Ad

Henry established an early lead with a knockdown in Round 1 and thwarted most of Falcao's takedown attempts throughout the fight. Even when Falcao was able to take the fight to the ground, Henry reversed the position to regain control.

Martin Buday vs. Uran Satybaldiev

In the only heavyweight bout on the card, Martin Buday outworked newcomer Uran Satybaldiev to score a unanimous decision victory. Although Satybaldiev wobbled the Slovak in the final round, he could not alter the outcome.

Ad

Talita Alencar vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

In the first fight of the night, Brazil's Talita Alencar defeated Vanessa Demopoulos by unanimous decision in the strawweight division. Alencar dominated all three rounds with takedowns, moderate ground-and-pound and top control. Demopoulos stayed active from the bottom but found little success offensively.

The victory marked Alencar's return to the win column after experiencing the first loss of her professional MMA career.

Check out the UFC Vegas 105 full results below:

Ad

Main card

Main event: Featherweight - Lerone Murphy def. Josh Emmett by unanimous decision (48-47 X 2, 49-46)

Co-main event: Featherweight - Pat Sabatini def. Joanderson Brito by unanimous decision (30-26 X 2, 30-27)

Bantamweight - Lee Chang-ho def. Cortavious Romious by T/KO R2, 3:48)

Middleweight - Brad Tavares def. Gerald Meerschaert by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Flyweight - Ode Osbourne def. Luis Gurute by T/KO (R2, 1:54)

Middleweight - Torrez Finney def. Robert Valentin by split decision (29-28 X 2, 27-30)

Ad

Preliminary card

Women's flyweight - Dione Barbosa def. Diana Belbita by submission (Arm-triangle choke) R1, 4:13)

Welterweight - Rhys McKee def. Daniel Frunza by T/KO (R1, 5:00)

Women's strawweight - Loma Lookboonmee def. Istela Nunes by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 X 2)

Bantamweight - Victor Henry def. Pedro Falcao by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Heavyweight - Martin Buday def. Uran Satybaldiev by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Women's strawweight - Talita Alencar def. Vanessa Demopoulos by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 X 2)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.