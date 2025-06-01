UFC Vegas 107: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber: Full results

UFC Vegas 107 just wrapped up. The event took place on May 31 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and featured 10 fights across eight weight classes. This article recaps the fights and explores UFC Vegas 107 full results.

Main event: Women's flyweight - Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield

In the main event, No.6-ranked women's flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield attempted to defend her top-seven spot against No.14-ranked Maycee Barber.

Heading into the fight, Blanchfield was coming off a unanimous decision win over former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. Meanwhile, Barber was on a six-fight win streak, with her latest win, a unanimous decision victory, coming against veteran fighter Katlyn Cerminara (Chookagian).

Barber, who had a difficult weight cut and missed weight for the fight, did not walk out at the time she was expected to. The UFC broadcast team announced that the fight was cancelled as Barber was not medically cleared to fight due to a medical issue.

Official result: Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield cancelled due to a medical issue

Co-main event: Lightweight - Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ludovit Klein

In the co-main event, No.7-ranked lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot returned to competition to face surging lightweight contender Ludvit Klein in a high-risk and low-reward matchup.

Gamrot was coming off a closely contested split decision defeat against Dan Hooker at UFC 305, which pushed him out of the division's top five rankings. Slovakia's Klein, meanwhile, attempted to extend his undefeated streak to eight.

In the fight, Gamrot was able to impose his wrestling on Klein and control him on the ground for long stretches. While Klein avoided most of the big shots and showed respectable submission defence, he could not implement his own offensive game. This resulted in all three judges scoring the contest in Gamrot's favor.

Official result: Mateusz Gamrot def. Ludovit Klein by unanimous decision ((30-27 X 3)

UFC Vegas 107: Main card results

Welterweight - Billy Ray Goff vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

In this welterweight bout, Ramiz Brahimaj secured an early takedown, but Billy Ray Goff managed to get back to his feet. In an ill-adviced move, Goff shot for a takedown, and Brahimaj seized the opportunity to trap him in a Ninja choke. He transitioned to a guillotine choke, and Goff lost consciousness after a few seconds.

Official result: Ramiz Brahimaj def. Billy Ray Goff by technical submission (Guillotine choke) (R1, 3:16)

Light heavyweight - Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes

Dustin Jacoby pulled off the only knockout of the UFC Vegas 107 main card, finishing Bruno Lopes in the first round. A stiff jab from Jacoby stunned Lopes in the opening round. Jacoby followed up with a barrage of punches as Lopes leaned against the cage, sending him crashing down to the canvas.

Official result: Dustin Jacoby def. Bruno Lopes by T/KO (R1, 1:50)

Featherweight - Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson

Originally scheduled to take place at bantamweight, the bout was bumped to featherweight as Ketlen Vieira struggled to make weight. The weight-cutting struggles did little to impact her performance as Vieira outworked Chiasson in both striking as well as grappling, ultimately scoring a unanimous decision victory to get back in the win column.

Official result: Ketlen Vieira def. Macy Chiasson by unanimous decision (29-28 X 2, 30-27)

Middleweight - Zachary Reese vs. Dusko Todorovic

Zachary Reese and Dusko Todorovic's main card opening bout marked a clash of styles. While Reese found success with his strikes, Todorovic was able to implement his grappling to great effect. While Todorovic managed to control Reese on the ground, he did little in terms of damage. The judges scored the contest in Reese's favor, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision.

Official result: Zachary Reese def. Dusko Todorovic by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

UFC Vegas 107: Preliminary card results

Flyweight - Jafel Filho vs. Allan Nascimento

In the preliminary card headlining bout, flyweight contenders Jafel Filho and Allan Nascimento engaged in a three-round grappling-heavy battle. Filho enjoyed early success, controlling Nascimento on the ground and transitioning through several submission attempts.

However, Nascimento made the fight more competitive by reversing positions and controlling Filho on the ground as the rounds progressed.

All three judges scored two of the three rounds in Nascimento's favor, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision.

Official result: Allan Nascimento def. Jafel Filho by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Lightweight - Kurt Holobaugh vs. Jordan Leavitt

Jordan Leavitt, returning to competition after an 18-month layoff, showed no signs of cage rust, securing a dominant win against Kurt Holobaugh. Leavit implemented his grappling to secure a takedown early.

He struck down Holobaugh's attempts to get out of the difficult situation, ultimately transitioning to a tight anaconda choke. Holobaugh tried to resist, but passed out after a few seconds, prompting the referee to stop the fight.

Official result: Jordan Leavitt def. Kurt Holobaugh by submission (Anaconda choke) (R1, 1:39)

Lightweight - Bolaji Oki vs. Michael Aswell

In a short-notice fight on the prelims, Belgium's Bolaji Oki outworked Michael Aswell en route to a comfortable unanimous decision victory. While Aswell, making a short-notice debut, offered some resistance in the opening round, Oki took control of the fight after the mid-way point and dominated the striking exchanges until the final bell to get the judges' nod.

Official result: Bolaji Oki def. Michael Aswell by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Women's strawweight - Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean

In the first fight of the night, Rayanne dos Santos and Alice Ardelean engaged in a fierce striking battle. Ardelean got the better of dos Santos in most of the exchanges through the first two rounds.

Dos Santos answered with an increased output at the beginning of the third round, but her cardio did not hold up. Ardelean regained ground as dos Santos faded, ultimately earning a unanimous decision victory.

Official result: Alice Ardelean def. Rayanne dos Santos by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 X 2)

Check out the UFC Vegas 107 full results below:

Main card

Main event: Women's flyweight - Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield cancelled due to a medical issue (Barber missed weight by 0.5 pounds)

Co-main event: Lightweight - Mateusz Gamrot def. Ludovit Klein by unanimous decision ((30-27 X 3)

Welterweight - Ramiz Brahimaj def. Billy Ray Goff by technical submission (Guillotine choke) (R1, 3:16)

Light heavyweight - Dustin Jacoby def. Bruno Lopes by T/KO (R1, 1:50)

Featherweight - Ketlen Vieira def. Macy Chiasson by unanimous decision (29-28 X 2, 30-27)

Middleweight - Zachary Reese def. Dusko Todorovic by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Preliminary card

Flyweight - Allan Nascimento def. Jafel Filho by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3) (Nascimento missed weight by 1.5 pounds)

Lightweight - Jordan Leavitt def. Kurt Holobaugh by submission (Anaconda choke) (R1, 1:39)

Lightweight - Bolaji Oki def. Michael Aswell by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Women's strawweight - Alice Ardelean def. Rayanne dos Santos by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 X 2)

