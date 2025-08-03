UFC Vegas 108: Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park: Full results

UFC Vegas 108 just wrapped up. The event took place on Aug. 2 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and featured 12 fights across eight weight classes. This article recaps the fights and explores the full event results.In the main event, No.6-ranked flyweight contender Tatsuro Taira faced relative newcomer Hyun Sung Park in a short-notice fight. Taira was originally scheduled to face No.4-ranked Amir Albazi. However, Albazi was not medically cleared and was replaced by Hyun-sung.In the fight, Taira had early success, dropping Park with a combination of punches and maintaining control for the rest of the round with his grappling, especially with back control.Taira employed his dominant grappling in Round 2, taking Park down and establishing back control with relative ease. He then applied a tight face crank, forcing Park to tap. The win marked Taira's return to the win column after he suffered his first professional MMA loss against Brandon Royval in October 2024.In the co-main event, Mateusz Rebecki and Chris Duncan engaged in a gruelling battle of attrition. Neither fighter was willing to back down as they continued to trade punches despite being busted open with each other's strikes.Duncan appeared to have landed the more impactful strikes, wobbling Rebecki a few times during the fight. The judges scored the contest in his favor, and Duncan was declared the winner by unanimous decision. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRising lightweight contender Esteban Ribovics delivered another exciting fight against Elves Brener. Ribovics was the aggressor and consistently landed the more effective strikes, mixing up punches, kicks and knees. Although Brener had his moments and connected with quite a few meaningful strikes, the judges unanimously scored the bout in Ribovics' favor. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the only women's fight on the main card, Carol Rosa outpointed Nora Cornolle en route to a unanimous decision win.Veteran fighter Neil Magny pulled off another come-from-behind win at UFC Vegas 108, defeating Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos by second-round TKO. Magny spent most of the second round on his back, where he was controlled by his opponent.However, after he got back to his feet, Magny unleashed a series of knees to dos Santos' head and took him down. The 37-year-old then established the back mount and delivered a barrage of ground-and-pound shots until the referee stopped the fight.In the main card opening bout, Argentina's Kevin Vallejos claimed a unanimous decision victory over Danny Silva. Vallejos edged out Silva with volume and cage control, winning the bout on all three judges' scorecards.UFC Vegas 108: Preliminary card resultsIn the preliminary card headlining bout, Rinya Nakamura secured a win over Nathan Fletcher by first-round knockout. As Fletcher tried to pressure Nakamura, he connected with a body shot. Fletcher retreated, allowing Nakamura to follow up with punches that ultimately knocked down the Brit and finish the fight.Rodolfo Vieira got back in the win column with a victory against Tresean Gore. Vieira controlled the striking range and outworked Gore, cruising to a comfortable unanimous decision win.In another middleweight bout on the preliminary card, Andrey Pulyaev weathered an early storm to score his first UFC victory. Nick Klein took an early lead by mixing up striking and wrestling in Round 1. Pulyaev maintained the distance in the second frame, hurt Klein with a kick to the mid-section and finished the fight with a few follow-up shots.'Dana White's Contender Series' graduate Austin Bashi secured his first UFC victory with a first-round submission against John Yannis. Bashi aggressively pursued submission opportunities, took Yannis' back, and forced him to tap out to a rear-naked choke in Round 1.Elsewhere, Rafael Estevam defeated Felipe Bumes by unanimous decision in a dominant performance, maintaining his undefeated professional MMA record.In the first fight of the night, Piera Rodriguez mixed her striking and wrestling effectively to outpoint Ketlen Souza in a closely contested bout, earning a unanimous decision victory.Check out the UFC Vegas 108 full results below:Main cardMain event: Flyweight - Tatsuro Taira def. Hyun Sung Park by submission (Face crank) (R2, 1:06)Co-main event: Lightweight - Chris Duncan def. Mateusz Rebecki by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 X 2)Lightweight - Esteban Ribovics def. Elves Brener by unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28)Women's bantamweight - Karol Rosa def. Nora Cornolle by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 X 2)Welterweight - Neil Magny def. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos by T/KO (R2, 4:39)Featherweight - Kevin Vallejos def. Danny Silva by unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28)Preliminary cardBantamweight - Riya Nakamura def. Nathan Fletcher by T/KO (R1, 1:02)Middleweight - Rodolfo Vieira def. Tresean Gore by unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28)Middleweight - Andrey Pulyyaev def. Nick Klein by T/KO (R2, 1:31)Featherweight - Austin Bashi def. John Yannis by submission (Rear-naked choke) (R1, 3:39)Flyweight - Rafael Estevam def. Felipe Bunes by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)Women's strawweight - Piera Rodriguez def. Ketlen Souza by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)