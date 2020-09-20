UFC Vegas 11: Injury ends main event as Colby Covington decimates Tyron Woodley

Round 1: The first round of the grudge fight started with a big wing from Tyron Woodley, who got taken down quickly. Colby Covington started a flurry of strikes and takedown attempts that won him a relatively easy first round. Most of round one was Colby Covington pressing forward.

Round 2: Colby Covington was going for bod shots and made sure not to go high-volume right from the get-go. Colby Covington ate a shot to the face but that didn't stop him from pressing forward, clinching Woodley and getting shots to the body. Tyron Woodley burst forward and escaped the clinch and he ended up with a takedown. Tyron Woodley went for the guillotine but he got up, and Colby Covington got back in a favorable position, pressing the former Champion up against the fence.

With two minutes left in the round, Tyron Woodley landed a significant strike to add to his small tally before Colby Covington pressed up against him. Tyron Woodley appeared to hold the same hesitation when for pulling the trigger, but he managed to land a good right hand on Colby Covington. Covington landed a big right and they had an exchange right at the end of the round.

Round 3: Tyron Woodley attempted a combination and ate an eye poke within 20 seconds of round three. Tyron Woodley took his time and once they restarted, Colby Covington looked rejuvenated with his strikes. Tyron Woodley threw a strike and was pressed up against the fence again. Woodley fought back with knees to the body.

It wasn't an eventful round, but it was another round for Colby Covington, who ate one shot at the end after dominating the round thoroughly.

Round 4: A shot landed for Colby Covington early on and he started to press Tyron Woodley up against the fence. Covington landed a takedown and started hammering the body. Tyron Woodley got sliced open and was in a bad position. He kept eating shots and the cut was giving him a lot of trouble.

Round 5: Heading into Round 5, it was clear that Tyron Woodley was well behind on the scorecards. However, Colby Covington landed another takedown. Tyron Woodley tried to get a guillotine but shortly thereafter, he abruptly screamed in pain and the referee called the fight.

Result: Colby Covington def. Tyron Woodley via TKO (injury) (Rd 5. 1:19)

Unsurprisingly, Colby Covington screamed Kamaru Usman's name right after he was done.

"I WANT MY BELT BACK!" 🏆@ColbyCovMMA is on the hunt for gold.



[ *NSFW* ] pic.twitter.com/Zbsy4PHSnN — UFC (@ufc) September 20, 2020

Advertisement

Who is next for Colby Covington?

It's hard to deny the fact that there are only two real opponents for Colby Covington - Kamaru Usman or Jorge Masvidal. The former is booked to face Gilbert Burns (expected to happen at UFC 256), while the latter is booked against Nate Diaz for early 2021.

It's going to be interesting to see what's next for Colby Covington. It's unlikely that he'll fight until 2021.