UFC Vegas 3 salary list out, Jim Miller makes highest pay

UFC Vegas 3 complete list of fighter pay released, Jim Miller and Curtis Blaydes make highest ban

UFC Vegas 3 also saw Raquel Pennington and Josh Emmett make significant pay

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes v Volkov

UFC Vegas 3 was an amazing fight card. Featuring Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov in the main event the fight card saw some great fights and overall was a UFC entertaining event. The UFC event also saw the rise of new contenders for various weight classes, with Lauren Murphy securing a win over Roxanne Modafferi and Josh Emmett securing win over Shane Burgos.

The UFC fight card's pay was revealed by MMA Fighting. The highest pay was taken by veteran Jim Miller, who banked a total amount of $208,000. Main event winner, Curtis Blaydes came at rank 2 with a purse of $180,000 and at third rank was Josh Emmett who made $152,000.

🤼‍♂️ @RazorBlaydes265 just set the HWT takedown record with his 1️⃣2️⃣th of the fight! #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/PTrTS6BPre — UFC (@ufc) June 21, 2020

Amongst high earners at the UFC event was also former Women's bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington, who maintained her position as a contender by securing a win over Marion Reneau. She was coming off a loss to Holly Holm and was in much need of a win. The full list of athlete pay for UFC vegas 3 is as follows

UFC Vegas 3 complete list of salaries.

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes ($90,000 + $90,000 win bonus = $180,000) vs. Alexander Volkov ($80,000)

Josh Emmett ($76,000 + $76,000 win bonus = $152,000) vs. Shane Burgos ($75,000)

Advertisement

Raquel Pennington ($63,000 + $63,000 win bonus = $126,000) def. Marion Reneau ($38,000)

Belal Muhammad ($50,000 + $50,000 win bonus = $100,000) def. Lyman Good ($28,000)

Jim Miller ($104,000 + $104,000 win bonus = $208,000) def. Roosevelt Roberts ($25,000)

Preliminary card

Bobby Green ($36,000 + $36,000 win bonus = $72,000) def. Clay Guida ($73,000)

Tecia Torres ($48,000 + $48,000 win bonus = $96,000) def. Brianna Van Buren ($14,000)

Marc-Andre Barriault ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Oskar Piechota ($20,000)

Gillian Robertson ($25,000 + $25,000 win bonus = $50,000) def. Cortney Casey ($53,000)

Justin Jaynes ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Frank Camacho ($25,000)

Lauren Murphy ($38,000 + $38,000 win bonus = $76,000) def. Roxanne Modafferi ($50,000)

Austin Hubbard ($25,000 + $25,000 win bonus = $50,000) def. Max Rohskopf ($12,000)