The main event of tonight's UFC Vegas 7 event definitely lived up to all the expectations and hype around it, as Frankie Edgar and Pedro Munhoz delivered a performance for the ages in a bantamweight classic.

The fight marked Frankie Edgar's debut at 135, as he went toe-to-toe with the talented up and comer Pedro Munhoz, who has never been finished in the UFC. And the duo put-up a five-round classic that also was declared as the Fight of the Night.

Frankie Edgar edges past Pedro Munhoz at UFC Vegas 7

Throughout his entire career, Frankie Edgar has competed in numerous five-round fights and tonight was no different, as 'The Answer' went to a full 25 minutes with Pedro Munhoz in their Bantamweight showdown.

Edgar eventually took the bout, after scoring a pair of 48-47 scores in his favor, whereas, Munhoz scored himself a 49-46, as the former was declared the winner via split decision.

The bantamweight division just got themselves a new contender. #UFCVegas7 pic.twitter.com/XrPn1tewkZ — UFC (@ufc) August 23, 2020

Following his impressive win, Frankie Edgar stated that it's definitely good to be on the winning side and gave Pedro Munhzo all the credit in the world for his impressive performance. Edgar even took a shot at all his critics, who labeled him as old and slow and further claimed that he proved all of them wrong with that win.

“It’s good to be on the winning side. That was a hell of a fight, Pedro’s a stud. I heard a lot of MFers barking that I’m old, I’m slow. I definitely should have proved them all wrong. I’ve still got some fight in this tank, baby, and we’re going to make a big run at 35. He was No. 5, and that might put me right in the top five. Three weight classes, I’ve showed I can compete with the best at 38 years old. I don’t want to hear nothing from anybody.”

With this win, Frankie Edgar has now announced his arrival in the UFC Bantamweight Division and it remains to be seen where the veteran fighter goes on from here.