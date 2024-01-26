UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs. Imamov - Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Fight Night event

A highly anticipated middleweight bout is set to headline the upcoming UFC Vegas 85 card on Feb.3 at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC Vegas 85 or UFC Fight Night 235 will be headlined by a clash between the No.8-ranked Roman Dolidze and the No.11-ranked Nassourdine Imavov.

Dolidze heads into the fight looking to bounce back from his defeat to Marvin Vettori at UFC 286. Prior to his loss to the Italian, 'The Caucasian' had looked in fine form and built an impressive four-fight winstreak, which included three back-to-back Performance of the Night bonuses.

As for Imavov, the 28-year-old had won three fights in a row before he faced Sean Strickland in a light heavyweight bout, which he ended up losing via unanimous decision. 'The Sniper' then returned to 185lbs hoping to bounce back, however an accidental clash of heads ruled his fight against Chris Curtis as a no-contest.

The co-main event is also set for fireworks as lightweights Renato Moicano and Drew Dober are set to face-off. Moicano will be making his first appearance in over a year, while Dober is looking to earn his seventh post-fight bonus in 10 fights.

The event is set to kick-off at 7:00PM EST or 12:00AM GMT for those watching in the UK. Fans can watch the show via UFC Fight Pass or with an ESPN Plus subscription. Viewers in the UK will be able to catch the fights on TNT Sports.

Check out @jedigoodman's tweet for a full list of the fight card below:

Renato Moicano weighs in on Drew Dober bout ahead of UFC Vegas 85

Renato Moicano has given his thoughts on his upcoming bout against Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 85.

The Brazilian hasn't fought in the octagon since picking up a first round submission win over Brad Riddell at UFC 281 in 2022. Moicano then made headlines for his post-fight interview in which he screamed praise down the mic to Joe Rogan before stating that he would be taking over the lightweight division.

Unfortunately, a mix of injuries and cancellations would keep Moicano out of the cage for the entirety of 2023, but he is now back and looking to make a statement once again when faces Drew Dober.

Speaking in a recent interview with MiddleEasy to discuss the fight, the 34-year-old said:

"Drew Dober is a very tough fight, he's powerful and he's been in the UFC in a long time. Overall though I think it's a good fight for me. To be honest though for me it's just another fight...I'm just thinking about what I have to do to beat Drew Dober...I think it'll be my best fight so far."

Catch Moicano's comments on his upcoming UFC Vegas 85 bout here (4:29):