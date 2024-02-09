UFC Vegas 86 weigh-ins: How much do the headliners officially weigh heading into the upcoming Fight Night event?

UFC Vegas 86 is set to take place on February 10, 2024, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The card will be headlined by a middleweight clash that features Jack Hermansson taking on Joe Pyfer. The co-main also promises to deliver fireworks as featherweight veteran Dan Ige faces late replacement Andre Fili.

Heading into the fight, Hermansson sits at No.11-ranked in the 185-pound rankings but has seen a mix of form lately, going 3-3 in his last six outings. For Pyfer, the Contender Series winner has won all three of his UFC bouts so far, finishing all his opponents and earning two performance bonuses to boot.

'50k' and 'Touchy' also want to make a statement on the night, as both men are known to leave it all in the cage. The pair also share a similar record heading into the fight, as they each have two victories in their last three bouts.

With the event set to kick off tomorrow, the weigh-ins today have confirmed that the headliners have avoided any issues on the scales.

Both Hermansson (185) and Pyfer (185.5) successfully made weight for their clash, as have Ige (146) and Fili (146).

Jack Hermansson outlines gameplan for when he faces Joe Pyfer at UFC Vegas 86

In a recent interview with Middle Easy, 'The Joker' was asked about his fight preparations and game plan heading into his bout with the American.

According to Hermansson, while Pyfer is regarded for his punching power and wrestling ability, he plans to use his grappling prowess and the volume of his output to get the job done. He explained:

''I see me as a more of a volume puncher, maybe more of a grappler, while he is more of a power puncher and maybe more of a wrestler.''

The 35-year-old added:

''It's going to be a tough fight. I know that Pyfer is super dangerous. So it's one of these fights where it's about, to hit him without getting hit. And that's the basic gameplan that I'm gonna execute and of course, there's a lot of more detail to it but in the big picture it's about hit Joe without getting hit.''

Catch Hermansson's comments regarding his UFC Vegas 86 bout here:

While Joe Pyfer's undefeated record in the UFC may look intimidating to some, Jack Hermansson is as confident as ever that he will walk away victorious at UFC Vegas 86.