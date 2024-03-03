UFC Vegas 87: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev: Round-by-round updates [Main Event]

The UFC will return to the APEX for the fourth time in 2024 with a heavyweight main event featuring Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev.

With an early start time to the March 2 Fight Night event, Rozenstruik and Gaziev are scheduled to walk out at roughly 6:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 p.m. GMT. The five-round main event will be the last of 11 fights on the card.

As an undefeated prospect, Gaziev (12-0) enters the fight as a slight betting favorite after dominating Martin Buday in his UFC debut at UFC 296. Gaziev earned his contract on season seven of Dana White's Contender Series with a first-round submission of Greg Velasco.

Rozenstruik (13-5) has been a mainstay of the heavyweight division, currently ranked as the UFC's no. 13 top contender. 'Bigi Boy' also debuted in the octagon as an undefeated fighter but has gone just 3-5 in his last eight fights since beginning his career at 10-0.

Despite his recent dominance developing hype behind his name, Gaziev has only been a professional fighter since 2020. After spending time as a professional volleyball player, Gaziev met and briefly trained under the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who influenced his transition to the cage.

Prior to his career in the UFC, Rozenstruik was a successful kickboxer with a 76-8-1 record before transitioning to MMA full-time in 2017.

UFC Vegas 87: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev

Round 1

Gaziev comes out firing as per usual with an attempted double leg right away but misses by a wide margin. Looking focused, Rozenstruik lands an overhand right moments later. Rozenstruik looks to stay on the outside, landing jabs and leg kicks. Gaziev is struggling to get past the jab of Rozenstruik and misses another takedown attempt.

Not much action through the first half of the round but Gaziev continues to walk forward with blood already coming out of his nose. Rozenstruik lands more jabs just as Gaziev finally lands a 1-2 combination.

Gaziev opens up as he pushes Rozenstruik against the fence to initiate a clinch. Gaziev drops to a single-leg and lifts to complete a takedown with a minute remaining, ending the first round in Rozenstruik's half-guard.

Round 2

Rozenstruik is quick to meet Gaziev in the center but is quickly backed up near the fence once more. Circling out, Rozenstruik fights behind his jab. Another period of inactivity ensues but Rozenstruik changes his attention to begin to attack the body. Gaziev turns up the pressure and lands a big knee to the body.

The commentary notes the fatigue of Gaziev as Rozenstruik racks up numerous jabs. Gaziev pushes forward and clinches against the fence. Gaziev stalls against the fence while throwing knees. With a minute remaining, Rozenstruik attempts to explode out but Gaziev defends, keeping his body lock sturdy. A look of concern crosses Gaziev's face as he unsuccessfully looks for a right-hand underhook.

Gaziev ends another round with control, this time in the clinch.

Round 3

For the first time in the fight, Gaziev does not open the round with pressure, this time content to stay in the center. Rozenstruik is in full control with his jab as Gaziev remains static with no attempted strikes. Rozenstruik does not stop throwing a jab.

Gaziev pushes forward but narrowly avoids an overhand right. Interestingly, Gaziev now has his mouth guard hanging out of his mouth as he backs up while taking deep breaths. Rozenstruik appears to be in full cruise control almost solely with his quick jab.

Rozenstruik opens up with a minute and a half remaining with a body shot and a left hook. Gaziev is completely gassed. Rozenstruik hunts for the body again as Gaziev attempts a big right hand with no connection. Rozenstruik lands his right hand as he looks fully comfortable.

Round 4

Rozenstruik immediately lands a double jab less than five seconds into the round and returns to where he left off. Gaziev explodes into Rozenstruik who shucks him off but the Dagestani attempts another double-leg that gets promptly defended. Gaziev is still in clinch control against the fence as referee Marc Goddard issues a warning.

Rozenstruik now shows fatigue with two labored jabs but continues to keep distance. Rozenstruik feints and lands a huge right hand and follows up with another combination. Wobbled, Gaziev stays on his feet as Rozenstruik backs off to cheers from the crowd. 'Bigi Boy' returns to his strategy with his jab.

With 45 seconds remaining, Rozenstruik lands a left hook that knocks the mouth guard out of Gaziev's mouth. Rozenstruik backs off to allow the referee to step in. Rozenstruik feints a takedown with a big right hand before exploding into a flurry to end the round.

Round 5

Before the round begins, Goddard calls time. Gaziev was seen arguing with his corner in between rounds but would not communicate with the referee. The commentary team predicts the fighter mentioned his lack of sight but after a short conversation, Goddard calls the fight off. Rozenstruik pumps his fists to cap off a near-perfect performance.

Official decision:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Shamil Gaziev, via fourth-round TKO (doctor stoppage)

