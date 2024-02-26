UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev: Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know 

The UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev will kick off on March 2, 2024, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature a heavyweight contest between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev. Gaziev boasts a perfect undefeated record of 12-0 and has a 100% finish rate.

Conversely, Rozenstruik holds a professional record of 13-5, with 12 victories coming via TKO/KO. In his last appearance, he suffered a submission loss against Jailton Almeida last May.

The action for the evening kicks off with the prelims, which will begin at 1:30 PM ET. The main card will kick off around two and a half hours later at 4:00 PM ET. The walkouts for the main event between Rozenstruik and Gaziev are expected to take place at around 5:30 PM ET.

It is worth noting that the timings for the main event are subject to change and are not fixed.

Who else is fighting at UFC Vegas 87?

Apart from the main event, where Rozenstruik will look to return to the winning column against the undefeated Gaziev, there are several highly exciting matchups in store for the fans.

Flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev will be on the card to take on Alex Perez. Moreover, highly touted bantamweight prospect Umar Nurmagomedov will take on Bekzat Alkmakhan. Also, Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios, previously scheduled for UFC Mexico City this past weekend, will lock horns this Saturday after the former fell sick on fight night.

Main card

• Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev

• Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro

• Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev

• Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan

• Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg

• Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios

Prelims

• Lightweight: Joel Alvarez vs. Ludovit Klein

• Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett

• Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro

• Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Javid Basharat

• Bantamweight: Vinicius Oliveira vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

• Lightweight: Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov

• Featherweight: Mohammad Yahya vs. Brendon Marotte

• Women's strawweight: Josefine Knutsson vs. Julia Polastri