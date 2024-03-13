UFC Vegas 88: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura: Full fight card details - date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

UFC Vegas 88 is set to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16.

The main event features a heavyweight showdown between Australian fighter Tai Tuivasa and Poland's Marcin Tybura. Tuivasa, ranked ninth in the heavyweight division, aims to bounce back from a recent loss against Alexander Volkov. Meanwhile, Tybura, ranked tenth, is seeking redemption after a defeat to Tom Aspinall.

The co-main event will see welterweights Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa face off. Other matchups on the main card include Ovince Saint Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu in the light heavyweight division, Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian in a featherweight bout, and Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson in the women's bantamweight category.

Additionally, Gerald Meerschaert will take on Bryan Barberena in a middleweight clash.

Fans in the United States can catch the action live on ESPN+, with the main card kicking off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, following the preliminary card at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Viewers in the UK can watch the event on TNT Sports, starting at 11 pm GMT for the main card and 8 pm GMT for the prelims.

Australian fans can tune in via Kayo, with the main card beginning at 10 am AEDT on Sunday, March 17, and the prelims at 7 am AEDT.

UFC Vegas 88: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura- complete fight card

Main card

Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura (heavyweight)

Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa (welterweight)

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (light heavyweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian (featherweight)

Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson (women’s bantamweight)

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bryan Barberena (middleweight)

Preliminary card

Natan Levy vs. Mike Davis (lightweight)

Josiane Nunes vs. Chelsea Chandler (women’s bantamweight)

Jafel Filho vs. Ode Osbourne (flyweight)

Thiago Moises vs. Mitch Ramirez (lightweight)

Joshua Culibao vs. Danny Silva (featherweight)

Cory McKenna vs. Jaqueline Amorim (women’s strawweight)

Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Chad Anheliger (bantamweight)