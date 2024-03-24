UFC Vegas 89: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas: Full video highlights

Former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas secured a hard-fought decision win over Amanda Ribas in the main event of UFC Vegas 89. The fight took place at flyweight, marking Namajunas' second attempt in the division after a previous unsuccessful debut.

Namajunas entered the fight looking to snap a two-fight skid. She previously suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Manon Fiorot in her flyweight debut last year.

Her opponent, Amanda Ribas, is a veteran fighter with experience in both strawweight and flyweight. Ranked ninth in the flyweight division, Ribas entered the contest on a high note after a dominant third-round TKO victory over Luana Pinheiro.

Despite Ribas' impressive kicks and pressuring tactics, Namajunas countered effectively with her sharp striking throughout the five-round battle.

Watch the fighters enter the arena:

Witness the fighters' walk out to the octagon:

See Ribas unleash a powerful kick:

Ribbas pressures her opponent:

However, Namajunas has some impressive striking to show off to her opponent:

The fight lasted for the entire 25 minutes, with the judges scoring the card 49-46, 49-46, 48-47 in favor of Rose Namajunas.

