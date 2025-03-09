Ian Carroll recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Podcast and asserted that he intentionally never studies the Holocaust. This has led to a recent wave of public criticism, as so many feel that historical knowledge is a basic responsibility, particularly in a subject this heavy.

Carroll reasons that studying the topic is so uncomfortable that it seems to be worth avoiding, a position that is much debated now with vigour and strength. The debate gained a good deal of traction after Carroll's appearance on Rogan's podcast, which is famous for setting an often-controversial platform for discussion.

UFC Veteran Jake Shields uploaded a rather ambiguous post on X, suggesting that Carroll is avoiding the issue because he knows what he would find out if he probes deep into it. Shields said:

"Ian Carroll admits to deliberately avoiding researching the holocaust. He knows what he will find so in my opinion he's smart to wait to go down this rabbit hole"

Check out Jake Shield's post below:

Joe Rogan's podcast sparks debate as Ian Carroll weighs in on Trump, conspiracies, and Epstein ties

Ian Carroll's time on the Joe Rogan podcast took an interesting detour when he spoke about his fascination with the conspiracy theories involving Donald Trump. He branded Trump as quite unpredictable, a man whose every action and many things in the history leave room for speculation.

Carroll is interested in how Trump's topic seem deeply partisan, with folks emotionally invested in contradicting views. He considers that an opportunity to look not only at conspiracies; rather, it is an avenue to analyze Trump himself, his past, and the many controversies associated with him.

Particularly interesting was the association between Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. The mere fact that Trump was friends with Epstein adds another layer of mystery to the whole story so that it always remains slightly elusive. From there, Carroll turned to the mainstream discourse, which generally is more invested in black-and-white political arguments, but of late has become intrigued by the gray and ambiguous questions that surround well-known individuals. This reflects a general curiosity about the less-explored sections of history and how certain tales unfold with time.

Conversing with Joe Rogan, Carroll said:

"But I mean trump is a weird guy too, like who knows whats going on with trump right now.. I love Trump conspiracy theories.. Because people get so riled up.. And it's so partisan and political, but within there's all this juicy like meat for thinking about, it's not even conspiracy theories, it's just his history and specially with the Epstein stuff now, and his history with Epstein it just gets me so interested.. You will never know the real story."

Check out Ian Carroll's comments in the video below:

