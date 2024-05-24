UFC veteran explains how Logan Paul and Nina Agdal's recent lawsuits make them “perfect couple”

A UFC veteran blasted Logan Paul and his fiance Nina Agdal after reports of their recent lawsuits. The couple have been a target on social media since the buildup to the influencer's boxing bout against Dillon Danis.

'The Maverick's latest ongoing beef is with Ryan Garcia after the boxer was critical of his Prime Hydration drinks. The YouTuber-turned-WWE superstar was clearly offended as he fired back at 'KingRy' in a series of text messages and filed a lawsuit against him.

The news regarding the lawsuits and texts caught the attention of former UFC welterweight title challenger Jake Shields, who took aim at Paul and Agdal. Shields explained why the couple are suing Danis and Garcia and sarcastically mentioned that he believes they are perfect for each other. He wrote:

"Logan Paul is suing Ryan Garcia for making fun of Prime. His wife is suing Dillon Danis for exposing her as a who*e. Looks like they are a perfect couple."

Logan Paul refutes legitimacy of text message claims by Ryan Garcia

It appears as though Logan Paul is seeking retribution for Ryan Garcia's comments about Prime. He has made it known that a lawsuit was filed against the boxer for defamation and libel.

'KingRy' responded by revealing a screenshot of a text message that was sent to him and claimed it was from Paul. In the text, a threat was made that the influencer plans to take everything away from the boxing star.

Despite the claims, Paul recently refuted those claims and mentioned that the aforementioned text messages were fake as Garcia attempts to change the narrative. During his Instagram live, 'The Maverick' had a few choice words for 'KingRy' and labelled him a liar. He wrote:

"You are a pathetic little weasel liar...That's your tactic? That's what you post? Just faking, making a message and posting it on Instagram? Where you at now, Ryan?"

