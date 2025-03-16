UFC veteran Jake Shields calls out Donald Trump over 'ironic and pathetic' old tweet in viral post

The UFC veteran Jake Shields recently criticized Donald Trump after highlighting one of his old X updates related to the late American businessman Sheldon Adelson.

Adelson has been a staunch supporter of Trump and the Republicans since 2015, after the current POTUS earned his trust with a major decision on Israel. Reports say that Adelson spent about $82 million to fund Trump's presidential campaign for the 2016 US Presidential Elections.

Accepting such massive amounts of political donations from Adelson subjected Trump and the Republicans to some severe backlash from a significant chunk of the US population in 2015 and 2016. Trump addressed the accusations with an ironic X update in 2015 that agreed with the allegations on him and other Republicans, like Marco Rubio. It read:

"Sheldon Adelson is looking to give big dollars to Rubio because he feels he can mold him into his perfect little puppet. I agree!"

Shields, who is known for his pro-Palestine stance in the Israel-Palestine conflict, reposted this X update. The UFC veteran seemingly highlighted how Trump's tweet had eventually materialized as he viewed the Trump administration as a "puppet" of the pro-Israeli Adelson. The caption to his repost read:

"This is possibly the most ironic and most pathetic tweet I’ve ever seen."

Donald Trump appreciated the patriotism in his chief donor for the 2024 US Presidential Elections

Reports say that Donald Trump and the Republicans still receive massive political donations from the late Sheldon Adelson's wife, Miriam Adelson. However, the Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, turned out to be the most prominent donor to fund Trump's campaign for the 2024 US Presidential Elections.

The Trump Organization head honcho recently praised Musk for his patriotic mindset, along with a few words of appreciation for the rate of Tesla's growth. Trump said:

"I just want people to know that you can be penalized for being a patriot, and he [Musk] is a great patriot. He’s also done a great job with Tesla. I mean, nobody else has a car company started up in the last thirty years that has been [so] successful."

