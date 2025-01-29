UFC veteran Jake Shields condemns adoption and surrogacy debate: “This is disgusting, the children look terrified”

Jake Shields, a former UFC fighter and mixed martial arts veteran, is known for his outspoken political views on social media. These views often spark debates on polarizing topics. Shields, a vocal conservative, frequently comments on issues ranging from gender identity to societal norms, amassing both supporters and critics.

Recently, Shields shared a video on social media criticizing LGBTQ+ adoption and surrogacy, specifically targeting gay and trans men raising children. The post was captioned:

“This is disgusting, the children look terrified”.

Shields' remarks drew sharp criticism and ignited a heated debate about family structures and LGBTQ+ parenting rights.

The controversy surrounding Jake Shields' comments highlights the ongoing societal debates over LGBTQ+ rights and family dynamics.

While Shields’ remarks resonate with some, they have also faced widespread backlash for perpetuating harmful stereotypes. The incident underscores the need for constructive dialogue on sensitive issues without compromising respect and inclusivity.

Jake Shields: Balancing sports commentary with political activism

Former UFC star Jake Shields recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing Gaza crisis, showcasing his continued engagement with social and political issues online. An active presence on social media, Shields frequently comments on global events, societal debates, and the world of sports, often sparking discussions among his followers.

Reacting to Former U.S. President Joe Biden’s post about a potential ceasefire in Gaza, Shields remarked:

“He could have done this over a year ago”

Shields’ comment responded to Former President Biden’s announcement about being close to securing a ceasefire in Gaza, following months of conflict.

Shields criticized the timing, suggesting that the administration could have taken action much earlier to prevent the suffering of Palestinians. His remarks reflect his broader tendency to voice sharp critiques of political decisions through social media.

Shields’ take on politics is not the only area where his opinions stir debate; blending sports and societal issues he recently shared a controversial story during his appearance on the Overdogs Podcast. Shields, who often uses his platform to critique societal norms, recounted his attempt to organize a unique bout involving multiple transgender athletes.

Shields revealed that he had even offered a $100,000 incentive to encourage participants for the event. Despite his efforts, no one accepted the challenge, unrealizing the proposed match.

Shields said:

"I was trying to fight 10 trans men. I was trying to show the absurdity of it… I’d crack them and they would just go down."

