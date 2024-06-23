UFC veteran reacts to beauty influencer Farah El Kadhi's sudden death at 36, suggesting link to COVID-19 vaccine - "Could have been much worse"

Earlier in June, many were surprised to find out that 36-year-old social media influencer Farah El Kadhi had tragically died after suffering a heart attack while on vacation. El Kadhi, a Muslim, sadly lost her life on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

While the news shocked many, former UFC title challenger Jake Shields showed little to no remorse on social media. The 45-year-old sarcastically gave his blunt thoughts on what caused her untimely passing with a post on X, including a screenshot of an article headline.

Shields wrote:

"A 36-year-old healthy female died of a heart attack. Thankfully she was vaccinated and boosted or it could have been much worse"

The article Shields posted stated that El Kadhi was a promoter of the COVID-19 vaccination. Since the global COVID-19 pandemic outburst, the UFC veteran has been adamantly against the controversial disease vaccine.

With over one million followers, El Kadhi lists herself as an architect, bazaar owner, and TV columnist in her Instagram biography. On top of that, she's a health, beauty, and travel influencer.

An autopsy on El Kadhi's death has not been publicly released yet, which has added to the mystery behind her sudden demise via heart attack. Because of the absence of an autopsy report, many are speculating about the actual cause of her death.

What is former UFC fighter Jake Shields doing now?

Jake Shields may have retired from MMA in 2018, but he remains one of the most active MMA personalities on social media. With his controversial political opinions, the former grappling standout has accumulated nearly 700 thousand followers on X.

Despite hanging up his gloves, Shields still resides in Las Vegas and regularly trains at Xtreme Couture. The 45-year-old has transitioned into coaching, focusing on wrestling and his adaptation of jiu-jitsu that he calls 'American Jiu-Jitsu.'

At Xtreme Couture, Shields tends to work with the same fighters as credentialed, striking coach Dewey Cooper.

Shields, most notably coaches and corners Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix, Javid, and Farid Basharat.