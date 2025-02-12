UFC veteran reacts to deepfake AI ad featuring celebrities in anti-Semitic content in contrast to Kanye West: "Makes me like him even more"

Former UFC welterweight contender Jake Shields shared his reaction to a deepfake AI ad.

Kayne West has been in the headlines recently after he got active on social media platform X, with his posts mainly targeting the Jews. In a deepfake AI video posted on X, showing people who oppose West, Shields shared his reaction and wrote:

"Seeing the people who are opposed to Ye makes me like him even more"

Check out Jake Shields' comment to the post below:

When former UFC fighter Jake Shields criticized Elon Musk's stance on immigration into the USA

Elon Musk recently defended the H-1B visa, presenting its advantages in attracting the best global talent to America to strengthen its industries. Musk's support for legal immigration sparked various debates among the supporters of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

In a post on X by Elon Musk supporting legal immigration, he said:

"It comes down to this: do you want America to WIN or do you want America to lose. If you force the world’s best talent to play for the other side, America will lose. End of story."

Shields expressed his belief that large-scale immigration benefits billionaire businessmen who pay foreign labor less, thus negatively impacting the average wages of American citizens. He wrote:

"By winning he means billionaires like him, because he's able to pay American workers less. There are cases where bringing in a small number of immigrants can be beneficial but bringing in millions of engineers or construction workers isn't it."

Check out Jake Shields' post below:

Shields competed in the UFC from 2010 to 2014 and stepped into the octagon eight times, winning four of those encounters. Shields squared off against Georges St-Pierre at UFC 129 for the welterweight championship but came up short in that fight.

Before competing in the UFC, the 46-year-old was fighting in Strikeforce where he was the middleweight champion. The California native was also teammates with the Diaz brothers.

