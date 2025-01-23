UFC veteran reacts to Elon Musk and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez salute controversy: "Who is next?"

During President Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025, Elon Musk made a gesture that many interpreted as a Nazi salute. This prompted considerable dialogue and a range of opinions. In response, a UFC veteran reacted on social media, questioning the trend of public figures facing backlash for such actions.

Jake Shields, a former UFC fighter, addressed the controversy surrounding Musk's gesture and the ensuing criticism of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC).

Shields reacted to Libs of TikTok’s post on X, by saying:

“Elon now AOC, Who is next?”

Check out the post below:

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) defended Musk, stating that he made "an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute."

Musk dismissed the controversy surrounding his gesture at a rally by speaking up on X:

"Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired”

Jake Shields shows optimism about Nate Diaz

UFC veteran Jake Shields is optimistic about the well-being of his close friend Nick Diaz. On his appearance on the OverDogs podcast, Shields mentioned that Diaz is 'finally heading in the right direction.'

MMA veteran, Nick Diaz, has been involved in the sport for over 20 years and has faced his share of issues such as suspensions and personal struggles in his career. His journey has seen him get victory, but also inactivity, at some point in time.

Shields gave a positive update on the state of Diaz, mentioning:

"He's doing a lot better. Nick was dealing with something, and it's heading in the right direction, which I haven't felt that way in a long time."

Shields also added:

"I feel so much better about the situation, but we'll see, Time will tell. I'm so close to him, so it's painful to watch him struggle with things, but I think he's going to finally be better."

Check out what Jake Shields said about his close friend Diaz (42:24):

As of January 2025 there is no official information on when Nick Diaz's next fight is. Fans remain hopeful for his return to the octagon when he has fully recovered and is ready to compete.

