UFC veteran reacts to strangulation of 12-year-old Houston girl by 2 men and suggests "Vlad the Impaler" type punishment

A former UFC welterweight title challenger has been enraged by the gruesome murder of a 12-year-old girl, prompting him to suggest a matching inhumane punishment for the assailants.

Earlier on Friday, The Associated Press reported an arrest made concerning the murder. Two men have been taken into custody for the strangulation of Jocelyn Nungaray from Huston, whose body has since been found in the shallow waters of a nearby creek.

Per the report, the men were seen with the girl on surveillance footage before her death. Postmortem examinations have concluded that the death was caused by strangulation.

21-year-old Johan Jose Rangel Martinez and his roommate Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, have been booked with capital murder for the killing of Nungaray.

Ex-UFC star Jake Shields strongly believes that the killers should be made an example out of by forcing an inhumane punishment on them. Distraught with the news, the MMA fighter took to X, writing:

"Vlad the Impaler would have these people lined up on the southern border as a warning. I'm not saying that is the answer, but."

For context, Vlad III commonly known as Vlad the Impaler is believed to have been a local ruler of Wallachia, a geographical region located in modern-day Romania during the 1400's.

Vlad was known for his abhorrent punishment methods, the most famous of which is his penchant for killing his foes by the method of impalement. Many believe it was this Wallacian voivode's frightful legacy that was the inspiration for Bram Stoker's fictional vampire lord Dracula.

Shields holds an MMA record of 33-11-1 and one no-contest with wins against the likes of Demian Maia, Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawler, and Dan Henderson among others.

UFC veteran Jake Shields rips into transgender activist

Jake Shields never shies away from speaking his mind on social issues or emerging trends. He has since long been vocal about many ongoing issues including the Israel-Palestine conflict.

A recent video by a trans activist advocating and demonstrating a method for kids to find out whether they are trans or not is one of the most recent developments that has sent the mixed martial arts fighter into an enraged frenzy.

Shields quickly took to X, demanding legal action against what he believes to be child grooming:

"These pedo groomers need to be arrested."

