UFC veteran throws spotlight on unfinished business between Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili will run it back for the UFC bantamweight belt. A previous grappling opponent of O'Malley has offered his thoughts on this rematch.

The bantamweight gold will be on the line between O'Malley and Dvalishvili, with the roles reversed as 'The Machine' now aims to defend his 135-pound strap against 'Suga' at UFC 316 on June 7.

Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts, Gilbert Melendez covered several subjects ahead of the next card he is set to promote with Fight Night: San Jose 3, on May 17. Melendez took part in a Quintet grappling match against O'Malley in Dec. 2019, with the pair of martial artists competing to a draw.

After stating how much of an O'Malley fan he is, while also heaping high praise on Dvalishvili's title defense earlier this year against Umar Nurmagomedov, Melendez touched on his breakdown of their initial fight at UFC 306 and said:

"The first time I was like, man, maybe he gets snipered on the way in and gets clipped on the way in, Merab against O'Malley. You've seen Merab kind of get buckled. Henry Cejudo buckled him and people buckle him on the way in because he just leaps in. So I'm like man, Sean O'Malley is gonna just sniper him and get him."

Melendez added:

"If Sean O'Malley wasn't injured and Sean O'Malley was a hundred percent and he felt amazing that night and nothing was wrong with him mentally or just didn't feel off then I don't see him being successful the second time around. I just don't see it. I don't see him getting that much better at defending takedowns and getting off of bottom."

Check out Gilbert Melendez's thoughts on O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili 2 below (30:48):

Surging UFC bantamweight chalks out path to victory for Sean O'Malley at UFC 316

Sean O'Malley has a path to even the score with Merab Dvalishvili while regaining his bantamweight belt, according to the No. 4-ranked contender in the weight category.

The 30-year-old was largely shut out and outgrappled for the full twenty-five minutes against Dvalishvili in their first fight, but Cory Sandhagen does see a route for O'Malley to become a two-time UFC titleholder and avenge the loss.

Speaking with Demetrious Johnson on the MightyCast about what 'Suga' could do in this second contest with Dvalishvili, Sandhagen said:

"I dont think the answer to beating Merab is a ton of footwork and keeping space. I think O'Malley's a lot longer, like Umar tried it, and O'Malley tried it the first time. Move your feet, keep a bunch of distance, and do it that way."

He added:

"That's a way to do it but when a guy has a massive gas tank that's just like a superhero, I think that you just set your space and when Merab gets close to you, you hit that fool. And that sounds really simple and maybe not the most technical way, but I do think that's a way to combat the conditioning piece."

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below (53:08):

About the author Dylan Bowker @DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In



@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook Know More

