Jorge Masvidal has once again taken a jibe at four-division boxing world champion Canelo Alvarez. Gamebred has claimed that Alvarez is unwilling to throw down with him.

Responding to a fan claiming that a fight between Jorge Masvidal and Canelo Alvarez would make for a great matchup, Masvidal said that "he [Canelo] don't want it," indicating that the reason a fight never materialized between the pair is because the boxer is afraid to fight him.

He don’t want it https://t.co/KkJIcVxMKH — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 11, 2020

Jorge Masvidal wanted to shock the world by fighting Canelo Alvarez

However, this isn't the first time Jorge Masvidal has taken a jibe at Canelo. The pair fought on the same night when Canelo knocked out Sergey Kovalev to become a four-division champion. Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz via TKO at UFC 244 to become the inaugural BMF champion in the UFC. Since that night, Masvidal wanted to beat Canelo in the latter's own game.

Speaking to ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani following the aftermath of UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal said that he would love to transcend to boxing like Conor McGregor did against Floyd Mayweather. Gamebred even claimed that if the matchup came to fruition, he'd shock the world.

"If Canelo wants to get his a** kicked, that's a fight I'll take. I feel like I could shock the world."

Alvarez is expected to return in December to face Callum Smith, while Jorge Masvidal is rumored to fight former teammate Colby Covington in a bout to potentially determine the next welterweight title challenger.

It certainly would be a massive surprise if the Masvidal vs. Canelo matchup ever comes to fruition inside a boxing ring. However, there's no reason why it couldn't happen because we've already seen Conor McGregor change the game by making his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather for a $100 million pay-day back in 2017.

If the matchup does come to fruition and Jorge Masvidal manages to pick up the win, it could be one of sporting history's biggest upsets.