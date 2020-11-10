UFC willing to book Conor McGregor against Justin Gaethje instead of Dustin Poirier for January fight

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the UFC is willing to book a fight between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje instead of the originally-discussed matchup between McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Additionally, Helwani noted that the UFC is open to booking Conor McGregor not only against Gaethje but any other fighter, as the organization seems to be looking for an opponent for McGregor who could replace Dustin Poirier for their fight in January 2021.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier had agreed to compete in a rematch

Earlier this year, both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier had publicly agreed to face each other in a rematch, with the said rematch being scheduled for January 23rd, 2021.

McGregor had bested Poirier via first-round TKO in their first encounter that transpired back in 2014.

Since their initial encounter, both fighters subsequently scaled great heights of success in the combat sports realm, including multiple titles and a myriad of outstanding performances inside the Octagon.

Needless to say, ever since Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier confirmed that they’d be facing each other in January of next year, the MMA community has been eagerly looking forward to the rematch between the two feared knockout artists.

Nevertheless, Poirier recently claimed that the UFC is yet to send him an official contract for the McGregor fight.

Presently, the UFC, Conor McGregor, and Dustin Poirier have yet to officially finalize the contracts for their much-awaited rematch.

This rematch isn't about getting even. It's about getting where I belong. It is payback, but to myself.

I owe this victory to me.#PaidInFull — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 24, 2020

Justin Gaethje or another fighter could end up facing Conor McGregor

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani weighed in on this situation, and confirmed that the fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is not a done deal. Helwani added that, as of this time, nothing has been signed.

Helwani also explained that McGregor isn’t the reason behind this delay, adding that The Notorious One is in fact eager to get back into the Octagon and resume his career.

Helwani noted that it is Dustin Poirier who’s reportedly the reason behind the delay, since the UFC and Poirier haven’t been able to come to terms on a deal for the fight between him and McGregor.

Apparently, Dustin Poirier is trying to secure a better deal for himself, which is why the October 24th, 2020 fight between Poirier and Tony Ferguson didn’t come to fruition.

Poirier and the UFC couldn’t agree upon a deal for the Ferguson matchup, and similarly, they’re yet to agree upon a deal for the McGregor rematch as well.

This, in turn, could prevent the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch from taking place. Helwani reported –

“As a result, the UFC has said it would be willing to replace Poirier with Gaethje (or even another fighter), sources say. Of course, for this to happen, McGregor would have to be on board, and I'm not sure if he is, to be honest. That's because Gaethje is coming off a loss and because of things Gaethje has said about McGregor (specifically about McGregor as a father) in the past.”

Furthermore, Helwani explained that currently, Conor McGregor could turn out to be Dustin Poirier’s biggest ally – That’s because if McGregor has his sights set on the Poirier rematch and refuses to fight anyone else, the UFC would have to secure a deal with Poirier in order to ensure that McGregor returns to the Octagon.

Moreover, Helwani reiterated that whether or not Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier gets officially signed remains to be seen.