The UFC has released women’s flyweight fighter Rachael Ostovich. Ostovich is currently on a three-fight losing streak and last competed in November, losing to Gina Mazany via third-round TKO.

Rachael Ostovich was a popular fighter in the UFC women’s flyweight division

Rachael Ostovich competed in The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Season 26. She’s one of the fighters who partook in the reality show that crowned the first UFC women’s flyweight champion.

The show was won by Nicco Montano, who became the first UFC women’s flyweight champion, but Rachael Ostovich was one of the more popular contestants on the show.

Rachael Ostovich went 1-1 in the exhibition MMA bouts that took place on the show. She bested Melinda Fabian via first-round submission, but then lost to Barb Honchak via unanimous decision.

Following this, Ostovich competed in four matchups under the UFC banner, after earning a contract with the promotion due to her performances on the TUF reality show.

Rachael Ostovich’s first UFC fight was against Karine Gevorgyan, whom she faced in December 2017. Ostovich put on a spectacular display of skills in this matchup and went on to defeat Gevorgyan via first-round submission.

After the brilliant showing against Gevorgyan, Rachael Ostovich faced Montana De La Rosa in July 2018. Ostovich lost to Montana De La Rosa via third-round submission to take her UFC record to 1-1.

Rachael Ostovich subsequently faced fan-favorite Paige VanZant in January 2019. In what was a dominant performance by VanZant, Ostovich ended up being defeated via second-round submission. The loss took Ostovich’s UFC record to 1-2.

The aftermath of the VanZant fight witnessed Rachael Ostovich face Gina Mazany in November earlier this year. Ostovich ended up being stopped by Mazany via third-round TKO, taking her UFC record to 1-3.

According to MMA Junkie, Rachael Ostovich’s UFC run has now ended and she's parted ways with the company.

Front kicks do the damage @GinaDangerAK needed to finish Rachael Ostovich at #UFCVegas15 😬 pic.twitter.com/1bpW752gKo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 29, 2020

Following the conclusion of this past weekend’s UFC Vegas 16 event, UFC President Dana White revealed that the company would be cutting about 60 fighters from its roster by the end of the year.

On that note, the biggest star that the UFC has released from its roster over the past few days is multiple-time middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero. Fans can expect additional details on which promotion Rachael Ostovich will sign with to unravel in the days to come.

