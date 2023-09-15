UFC world fears for Kevin Holland after fan unearths new MMA curse

UFC fans seem to be worried about Kevin Holland after a new MMA curse has been unearthed.

Holland is set to return to the octagon against Jack Della Maddalena this weekend at UFC Fight Night 227. In his last outing, 'Trailblazer' beat Michael Chiesa in the very first round to extend his winning run to three. While Holland is looking to further extend his winning streak to four, it looks like an MMA curse might stop him from doing that.

A fan recently took to social media and claimed that all the six fighters that have beaten Michael Chiesa apart from Kevin Holland in the UFC have gone on to lose their next fight. The list includes Joe Lauzon, Jorge Masvidal, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis, Vincente Luque, and Sean Brady.

With Kevin Holland the seventh fighter to have beaten Michael Chiesa, fans are speculating if the curse will strike again or not. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Holland fans already preparing the excuse"

"He will break the curse at least I hope so for my parlay"

Kevin Holland claims he's not worried about fighting for the belt

While a fighter's dream is to fight for the championships and potentially win them, it looks like Kevin Holland isn't too bothered about it. During a recent media scrum ahead of his fight this weekend, Holland was asked about his aspirations as a fighter. He responded by claiming his job is to show up, win the fight, and get paid. He said:

"The way I get paid is to show up and win fights. I show up, win fights, do the contract, assassinate the person in front of me, collect my cheques, and go onto the next one so I just look forward to keep fighting...I don't concern myself with belts whatsoever. Guys fighting for the title, they're no longer in my vision anymore."

Upon being asked about why he doesn't care about fighting for the belt, Holland said:

"Why are you guys so focused on the fu*king belt all the time. Excuse my language. Why are you so focused on the belt? I just told you I'm not worried about the belt and you go back and repeat."

Catch his comments in the video below:

