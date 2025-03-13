UFO-enthusiast Joe Rogan intrigued by ufologist guest's research on egg-shaped objects: "They had two eyes"

Joe Rogan recently hosted prominent figure in the field of unidentified aerial phenomena Jacques Vallee on The Joe Rogan Experience, expressing interest in his guest's research on 'egg-shaped objects.'

Ad

Speaking on episode #2288 of JRE, Rogan's guest discussed his studies of extraterrestrial objects and unidentified flying objects - which are detailed in his new book, Forbidden Science 6: Scattered Castles, The Journals of Jacques Vallee 2010-2019 - stating:

"In all three cases, it's an egg-shaped object. In all three cases are traces that could be seen, could be described, could be analyzed. In all three cases, the beings are short. They are about three feet, three and a half feet. They breathe air. What kind of extraterrestrial is that, that comes here and breathes the air? If we go to the moon, we're not going to breathe the air."

Ad

Trending

Rogan questioned how we know they are breathing and aren't a creation, leading Vallee to respond:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"They had no breathing equipment. They were functioning normally. They had two eyes, a small nose, a small mouth... I've asked Gary Nolan about that - I'm not a biologist - and I think it would be known if somebody had created a metahuman. There were stories of the Russians actually thinking about creating a dwarf human to pilot their ships because they didn't expect to have the energy to have a big rocket."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan and Jacques Vallee's discussion on the latter's research below (1:14:21):

Ad

Vallee added that in the 1950s, the CIA looked into rumors that the Russians were attempting to create a humanoid to pilot their spaceships. Rogan added that he heard the Russians were attempting to create a human and chimpanzee hybrid for war.

Joe Rogan reveals he discussed the unidentified anomalous phenomenon with Donald Trump

Joe Rogan endorsed Donald Trump's 2024 United States presidential campaign. Following the election, the UFC commentator shared that the two have discussed the unidentified anomalous phenomenon, or UAP, and revealed that Trump refused to give him any information on the matter.

Ad

Speaking to guest Ryan Graves on episode #2244 of JRE, the UFC commentator was asked his thoughts about how Trump will handle the matter, responding:

"Yes, I have. He couldn't tell me anything. I tried to get it out of him, he wouldn't tell me s**t. He basically [said], 'you know, I've seen some things, I know some things'. Transparency, I think, is very important. I think to peel the f**king Band-Aid off. Tell us what you're doing. Tell us what you know. And if you can't, I have to think that it's military intelligence thing. Like, you don't want the enemy to know what you're capable of, which I totally understand."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on his conversation with Donald Trump below (1:26:06):

Rogan added that if the government is in contact with another form of life, that information should belong to the human race. He noted that if the United States has developed systems that are more advanced than those developed by Russia or China, he would be fine with the information being withheld.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.